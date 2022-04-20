Nation Politics 20 Apr 2022 BJP leaders call on ...
Nation, Politics

BJP leaders call on Governor; seek CBI probe into activist's suicide

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 20, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Apr 21, 2022, 7:11 am IST
The BJP leaders, who called on Dr Soundararajan at the Raj Bhavan, said only a probe by the CBI can put an end to such a nexus
The BJP leaders who called on the Governor included MLA M. Raghunandan Rao, the party’s state general secretary G. Premender Reddy, former MLC N. Ramachander Rao, the party’s joint in-charge for Tamil Nadu affairs Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, BJP’s Medak, Khammam and Jayashankar-Bhupalpally districts presidents Gaddam Srinivas, Galla Satyanarayana, and Nandu Janardhan Reddy respectively. (Twitter)
HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) urged Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to ensure an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the ‘nexus among the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaders, public representatives, ministers, and the police,’ citing a slew of cases that saw victims committing suicides, in which some TRS ministers, MLAs and other party leaders, as well as police officials, were suspected to be involved.

In a memorandum to the Governor, the BJP leaders, who called on Dr Soundararajan at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, said only a probe by the CBI can put an end to such a nexus.

 

Urging the Governor to use her discretionary powers, the BJP leaders said the TRS leaders and their henchmen were ‘ruling the roost’ in every constituency, and that the entire government machinery was rendered helpless. Under these circumstances, the Telangana BJP, the memorandum said, “has no option but to request your intervention as the custodian of the Constitution. The ghastly incidents of Khammam and Ramayampet warrant a thorough probe,” adding, in both these instances, brazen culpability of the police was also evident.

 

The BJP leaders who called on the Governor included MLA M. Raghunandan Rao, the party’s state general secretary G. Premender Reddy, former MLC N. Ramachander Rao, the party’s joint in-charge for Tamil Nadu affairs Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, BJP’s Medak, Khammam and Jayashankar-Bhupalpally districts presidents Gaddam Srinivas, Galla Satyanarayana, and Nandu Janardhan Reddy respectively.

 They told the Governor that since the return of the TRS government to power in 2018, a sense of arrogance appeared to have come to dominate the minds of ruling party leaders and workers. “Along with the Chief Minister, every TRS worker thinks that the people of Telangana are their slaves. The police in many cases are hand in glove with the culprits and in some cases, they remain mute spectators,” the BJP delegation said in its memorandum.

 

Tags: governer dr tamilisai soundararajan, telangana bjp, telangana rashtra samiti (trs)
Location: India, Telangana


