Andhra Pradesh to complete resurvey of lands by end of 2023

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 20, 2022, 7:52 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2022, 8:48 am IST
The last resurvey was done some 100 years ago; the Survey and Boundary Act says that it should be done once in 30 years
Except for lands which were involved in court cases, the government was expediting resurvey of all other plots of land in the villages. (Representational image: PTI)
 Except for lands which were involved in court cases, the government was expediting resurvey of all other plots of land in the villages. (Representational image: PTI)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government proposed to complete resurvey of lands by December 2023, revenue special chief secretary G. Sai Prasad, the chief commissioner of land administration, said here on Tuesday. The exercise had been completed in 430 villages so far, he said.

Speaking to mediapersons, Sai Prasad ruled out the removal of any cultivator from possession of land during the resurvey. He said even borders of the land holdings were not being redrawn.

 

He said the last resurvey was done some 100 years ago;  the Survey and Boundary Act says that it should be done once in 30 years. Except for lands which were involved in court cases, the government was expediting resurvey of all other plots of land in the villages.

Explaining about the resurvey, Sai Prasad said that officials take up purification of land records followed by classification of holdings. Once this is complete, the officials would prepare village-wise maps with the help of a survey taken up using drones, and identify land markings.

 

The official said that they would match the map prepared with the help of drone survey with the previous old map.

Sai Prasad said the government would introduce auto mutation in two months. Officials had appointed magistrates to go to the spot to resolve claims and objections pertaining to resurvey of lands.

