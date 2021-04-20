Nation Politics 20 Apr 2021 Telangana government ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana government not keen on curbs till April 30

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Apr 20, 2021, 12:51 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2021, 12:51 am IST
TS govt, however, appears not keen on imposing restrictions in the state until municipal polls in some districts are completed on April 30
Government may consider imposing restrictions on hotels, bars, pubs, cinema theatres, shopping malls under the GHMC limits and major cities. (DC file photo)
 Government may consider imposing restrictions on hotels, bars, pubs, cinema theatres, shopping malls under the GHMC limits and major cities. (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: Fifteen states have imposed curbs to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases, which is overwhelming hospital infrastructure and causing emotional trauma and monetary stress to people. The Telangana state government, however, appears not keen on imposing restrictions in the state until municipal polls in some districts are completed on April 30.

A Chief Secretary-led committee submitted to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao a report recommending night curfew to slow down the spread. The proposal, however, is still pending with the Chief Minister.

 

During a video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8, Chief Ministers were advised to consider implementing night curfew to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. He asked them to refer to it as ‘Corona curfew’ to spread awareness among people about the infection.

Following the Prime Minister's advice, 15 states have imposed restrictions such as night curfew, weekend lockdown, partial lockdown etc. However, the TS government did not impose any restrictions on the ground that the Covid situation was not as alarming as in other states.

 

Health minister Etela Rajender, who visited MGM Hospital in Warangal on Monday, also stated that "There are no plans to impose any restrictions or lockdown in Telangana. The situation is not that serious in Telangana that warrants lockdown."

However, official sources said the state government may consider imposing restrictions on hotels, bars, pubs, cinema theatres, shopping malls under the GHMC limits and major cities following the serious observations made by High Court on Monday directing state government to take a call within 48 hours whether it plans to impose night curfew or weekend lockdown to curb Covid-19.

 

But the government has no plans to impose restrictions or lockdown in the entire state unlike other states until the municipal polls are completed on April 30.

In the recently concluded Budget session of the Legislature in March, the CM had categorically stated in the Legislative Assembly that the state government will not impose lockdown in the state as it will hit all the sections of society financially.

...
Tags: night lockdown in 15 states, telangana refuses for lockdown, telangana govt, night lockdown in telangana, covid cases in telangana, no lockdown in telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 20 April 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

In Greater Kolkata, TMC will not conduct any big campaigns. All will be small in size, said Banerjee. — Representational image/PTI

Didi cuts rally time, BJP for mini meets in West Bengal

Delhi is the worst-hit city in India with 25,500 fresh cases on Sunday and almost one-third of those tested returning positive. — Representational image/PTI

6-day lockdown begins in Delhi as Covid situation turns critical

Medical shops and milk vendors will function without any restrictions. — Representational image/DC

Konaseema traders to close shops from 4 pm to 7 am

Adilabad MP Soyam Bapurao expressed displeasure over the poor treatment and said patients are suffering though the Union Government is spending thousands of crores to control the epidemic. — Representational image/AP

Political leaders decry poor facilities at Adilabad RIMS



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Manmohan offers Modi tips on Covid fight as cases touch 2.61L

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has, written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting five ways on how to tackle the present pandemic situation. (Photo: PTI)

Election Commission slaps 24-hr campaign ban on Mamata Banerjee

The EC concluded that it “carefully considered the matter and is of the considered view” that Ms Banerjee “made highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with serious potential of breakdown of law & order and thereby adversely affecting the election process”. — PTI

BJP seeks 25 seats from AIADMK in Tamil Nadu

it is believed that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam would call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he visits Chennai and finalise the seat sharing. (Representational image : PTI file photo)

All set for Assembly elections in 4 states, Union territory

The CEC said that in view of the Covid-19 safety protocols, candidates can file their nominations online and voting will be allowed for an additional hour. (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

Kerala polls: BJP hopes to chug into Palakkad with E Sreedharan's candidature

The former technocrat, who has vowed to make Palakakad city the best in the country in five years, talks more development and less politics during the campaign meetings. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham