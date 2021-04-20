Telangana government not keen on curbs till April 30

Government may consider imposing restrictions on hotels, bars, pubs, cinema theatres, shopping malls under the GHMC limits and major cities. (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: Fifteen states have imposed curbs to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases, which is overwhelming hospital infrastructure and causing emotional trauma and monetary stress to people. The Telangana state government, however, appears not keen on imposing restrictions in the state until municipal polls in some districts are completed on April 30.

A Chief Secretary-led committee submitted to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao a report recommending night curfew to slow down the spread. The proposal, however, is still pending with the Chief Minister.

During a video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8, Chief Ministers were advised to consider implementing night curfew to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. He asked them to refer to it as ‘Corona curfew’ to spread awareness among people about the infection.

Following the Prime Minister's advice, 15 states have imposed restrictions such as night curfew, weekend lockdown, partial lockdown etc. However, the TS government did not impose any restrictions on the ground that the Covid situation was not as alarming as in other states.

Health minister Etela Rajender, who visited MGM Hospital in Warangal on Monday, also stated that "There are no plans to impose any restrictions or lockdown in Telangana. The situation is not that serious in Telangana that warrants lockdown."

However, official sources said the state government may consider imposing restrictions on hotels, bars, pubs, cinema theatres, shopping malls under the GHMC limits and major cities following the serious observations made by High Court on Monday directing state government to take a call within 48 hours whether it plans to impose night curfew or weekend lockdown to curb Covid-19.

But the government has no plans to impose restrictions or lockdown in the entire state unlike other states until the municipal polls are completed on April 30.

In the recently concluded Budget session of the Legislature in March, the CM had categorically stated in the Legislative Assembly that the state government will not impose lockdown in the state as it will hit all the sections of society financially.