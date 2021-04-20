Nation Politics 20 Apr 2021 Do not provoke the y ...
Nation, Politics

Do not provoke the youth in the name of religion: KTR lashes out at BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 20, 2021, 1:11 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2021, 1:11 am IST
After inaugurating newly constructed Rythu Vedika, Rama Rao came down heavily on BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar
Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and IT K.T. Rama Rao. (DC Image)
KARIMNGAR: “Do not provoke the youth in the name of religion. The BJP leaders must stop playing cheap politics and instead compete with the TRS government in terms of development,” minister for municipal administration and IT, K.T. Rama Rao has told the BJP in the state.

The minister accompanied by zilla parishad chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna, MLA Rasamai Balakishan and MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao participated in several developmental activities in Ellanthakunta mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday.

 

After inaugurating newly constructed Rythu Vedika, Rama Rao came down heavily on BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. “Did Bandi Sanjay bring even a single rupee for the development of Karimnagar parliament segment as an MP,” he asked.

“If Sanjay has guts, he must take the initiative for sanctioning of central funds for development of Telangana. He must try and get national status bestowed on the Kaleshwaram and Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project. He must also try and bring more national highways and Navodaya schools for the state,” the minister said.

 

Rama Rao said, “Bandi Sanjay speaks only when there are elections. When the BJP is boasting about its Dubbak win, it must also explain why had the BJP candidates lost two MLC polls. In the Nagarjunasagar byelections, the BJP will lose its deposit and the TRS would win the seat hands down. We will also win the upcoming municipal elections,” he said.

Rama Rao said the state government is getting ready to establish a 30-bed hospital at the mandal headquarters of Ellanthakunta. The construction works would begin at the earliest. “The government would soon take up the construction work on a four-lane road from Ellanthakunta to Siddipet and would sanction new ration cards to the people along with pensions,” he said.

 

ABVP and Congress activists tried to picket the convoy of the minister, demanding that the state government fulfill the promise of setting up a 30- bed hospital in Ellanthakunta and fill all vacant government posts. They were taken into custody by the cops.

A heated argument took place between the leaders of TRS and ABVP outside the police station, which led to a clash. Two cars parked at the police station were damaged in the clash. The police intervened and brought the situation under control.

District collector D. Krishna Bhaskar, SP Rahul Hegde, TESCOB chairman K Ravinder Rao, farmers’ coordination committee president G Narasaiah, libraries department chairman A Shankaraiah and rural development officer Srinivas were among those present at the minister's functions.

 

Tags: kt rama rao, telangana bjp, nagarjunasagar bypolls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


ADVERTISEMENT

