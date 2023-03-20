  
Nation, Politics

Revanth demands compensation for farmers hit by unseasonal rains

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 20, 2023, 12:46 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2023, 12:46 am IST
While pointing out that the crop insurance scheme was not being implemented in the state, Revanth Reddy alleged that the government had discontinued it to save its share of premium to the central government scheme. (DC)
 While pointing out that the crop insurance scheme was not being implemented in the state, Revanth Reddy alleged that the government had discontinued it to save its share of premium to the central government scheme. (DC)

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy demanded the government to pay Rs 15,000 per acre as compensation to farmers, who had suffered losses because of the sudden hailstorm and unseasonal rains, and provide them crop insurance on a priority basis.

In an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, the PCC chief wanted to know why officials have not clarified on steps being taken to support farmers after the rains, which, across the state, had resulted in a crop loss of close to Rs 100 crore.

“On earlier occasions, the state government used to invite teams from the Centre to assess the damage and seek compensation. This element has been missing since the time you assumed office,” the letter says.

While pointing out that the crop insurance scheme was not being implemented in the state, Reddy alleged that the government had discontinued it to save its share of premium to the central government scheme. “States that are not implementing Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) have their own set of schemes, but unfortunately Telangana does not have any of these,” he lamented.

Earlier during the day, senior Congress leaders T. Jagga Reddy, V. Hanumantha Rao, M. Kodanda Reddy and S. Ramulu Naik met agriculture minister, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy at his chambers. They urged him to come to the rescue of farmers, who are facing hardships in the wake of changed weather conditions.

 Congress leaders urge Singireddy to stand by farmers at this critical juncture

...
Tags: t. jagga reddy, v. hanumantha rao, m. kodanda reddy, agriculture minister singireddy niranjan reddy, tpcc president a revanth reddy, chief minister k. chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


