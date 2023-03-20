KTR office responsible for TSPSC scam: Revanth

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy observed deeksha in Gandhari of Yellareddy Assembly constituency in Kamareddy district on Sunday. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy accused IT minister K.T. Rama Rao of playing a key role in the TSPSC question paper leak, citing over 100 students from Malyala mandal — the native place of the minister’s PA and accused Rajasekhar Reddy — scoring over 100 marks in Group-1 exams.

“K.T. Rama Rao’s personal assistant Tirupati is a shadow minister and is the neighbour of accused Rajasekhar Reddy in Karimnagar district. Tirupati helped Rajasekhar Reddy to get a job in the TSPSC. Minister KTR’s office is directly involved in the scam,” he alleged.

Holding a day-long Deeksha against the paper leak at Gandhari Mandal headquarters in Yellareddy of Kamareddy district on Sunday, Revanth said: “K.T. Rama Rao is acting cleverly to escape from the TSPSC issue. He deserves to be dismissed from the Cabinet and lodged in Chanchalguda jail.”

Earlier in the day, Revanth held a padayatra from Juvvadi to Shivaji Chowk as part of the Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan.

Revanth claimed that the accused in the TSPSC case were threatened with encounters if they failed to take the blame. He slammed the BRS government for issuing NOCs to TSPSC employees for writing the exams, despite there being no provision for the same.

The TPCC chief called for an inquiry into all recruitments of the TSPSC since 2016.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is responsible for the plight of unemployed youths. After dismissing KTR from the Cabinet, the government should hand over the case either to the CBI or a sitting judge for an inquiry,” he said.

Revanth said they will also lodge a complaint into the incident with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on March 21.

He later ended the deeksha by consuming lime juice offered by MLC T. Jeevan Reddy.