TS Govt allows ticket price hike for 'RRR' movie for 10 days

Hyderabad: The state government on Saturday permitted increased ticket prices for S.S. Rajamouli's film 'RRR', set to release on March 25.

The orders issued by Special Chief Secretary, home (general), Sunil Sharma said the hiked prices will be applicable for 10 days. Also, five shows will be allowed for the first 10 days.

Multiplexes can charge Rs 70 extra for normal seats and Rs 100 for recliners for the first three days, and Rs 50 extra for the next seven. For AC single screens, a hike of Rs 50 will be permitted for the three days and Rs 30 for the next seven.