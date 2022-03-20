Entertainment Tollywood 20 Mar 2022 TS Govt allows ticke ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

TS Govt allows ticket price hike for 'RRR' movie for 10 days

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 20, 2022, 9:35 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2022, 12:16 pm IST
Multiplexes can charge Rs 70 extra for normal seats and Rs 100 for recliners for the first three days, and Rs 50 extra for the next seven
Multiplexes can charge Rs 70 extra for normal seats and Rs 100 for recliners for the first three days, and Rs 50 extra for the next seven. For AC single screens, a hike of Rs 50 will be permitted for the three days and Rs 30 for the next seven. — Twitter
 Multiplexes can charge Rs 70 extra for normal seats and Rs 100 for recliners for the first three days, and Rs 50 extra for the next seven. For AC single screens, a hike of Rs 50 will be permitted for the three days and Rs 30 for the next seven. — Twitter

Hyderabad: The state government on Saturday permitted increased ticket prices for S.S. Rajamouli's film 'RRR', set to release on March 25.

The orders issued by Special Chief Secretary, home (general), Sunil Sharma said the hiked prices will be applicable for 10 days. Also, five shows will be allowed for the first 10 days.

 

Multiplexes can charge Rs 70 extra for normal seats and Rs 100 for recliners for the first three days, and Rs 50 extra for the next seven. For AC single screens, a hike of Rs 50 will be permitted for the three days and Rs 30 for the next seven.

...
Tags: rajamouli rrr film ticket rate, ticket price hike rrr for 10 days


Latest From Entertainment

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presents the 'Spirit of Cinema' award to Kurdish filmmaker Lisa Calan during the inaugural ceremony of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), in Thiruvananthapuram, Friday, March 18, 2022. (PTI)

Kerala CM inaugurates IIFK, actor Bhavana lights lamp

Vivek Agnihotri

'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri gets 'Y' category security

With the PM picking up the issue at a BJP Parliamentary Party meet, where he spoke about the role of the film industry in presenting history, mentioning The Kashmir Files, the film is in the national news many times in a day apart from trending on Twitter. (By Arrangement)

The Kashmir Files emerges winner

From the movue F3. (By Arrangement)

Franchise-films, the way forward?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tollywood

Samantha to train for Citadel stunt sequences

Varun took care to escort Sam to her car and ensured that she was comfortable all through. (By Arrangement)

I have always been hard on myself: Raashii Khanna

Raashii started her career in Hindi, and later worked in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam before taking up Rudra in Hindi. (BY Arrangement)

Cinema tickets to be sold online from April-May: Minister

The minister said while allowing levy of additional charges on cinema tickets, it will be ensured that they cause no burden on cinegoers or undermine the film industry. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Anasuya excited about working with KRR

Anasuya Bharadwaj will be doing an important role in a comic drama bankrolled by KRR and directed by Sreedhar Saapana. (By Arrangement)

Jr NTR in a sports drama!

Jr NTR. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->