Revanth tells farmers to revolt against KCR for cheating them

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Mar 20, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Mar 20, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Afraid of agitations by Congress and the support of farmers to the party, Rao declared ‘war’ on the Centre on the paddy issue, he said
Revanth Reddy alleged that the Kalvakuntla family had looted the state of Rs 2 lakh crores. He said Nizamabad farmers had taught a fitting lesson to Kalvakuntla Kavitha for cheating them on the Nizam Sugar Factory issue. — DC Image
 Revanth Reddy alleged that the Kalvakuntla family had looted the state of Rs 2 lakh crores. He said Nizamabad farmers had taught a fitting lesson to Kalvakuntla Kavitha for cheating them on the Nizam Sugar Factory issue. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of shying away from his primary responsibility of paddy procurement in the yasangi season. He was also not coming to the aid of farmers from the state.

By declaring ‘war’ against the Union government on the paddy issue, he is trying to cover up his inefficiency, Reddy said.

 

The Lok Sabha member said that with an allotment of Rs 10,000 crore for paddy procurement, the state government should set up at least 7,000 purchasing centres across the state, failing which the Congress party would lay siege to his farm house, where paddy is sown on 150 acres.

He called upon farmers to revolt against Rao for letting them down at the most crucial time. Afraid of agitations by Congress and the support the party was getting from farmers, Rao conducted a cabinet meeting and declared ‘war’ on the Centre on the paddy issue as he could face the wrath of farmers, he alleged.

 

Reddy was addressing a huge public meeting at Yellareddy in Kamareddy district on Sunday night as part of Mana Ooru-Mana Poru programme.

He alleged that the Kalvakuntla family had looted the state of Rs 2 lakh crores. He said Nizamabad farmers had taught a fitting lesson to Kalvakuntla Kavitha for cheating them on the Nizam Sugar Factory issue. The farmers are gearing to give a similar treatment to incumbent MP from BJP Dharmapuri Arvind, the PCC chief said.

Senior party leaders Mohammad Ali Shabbir, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Mohd. Azharuddin, Seethakka, Suresh Shetkar and Kamareddy district Congress committee president Kailas Srinivas Rao also spoke.

 

Earlier, Revanth Reddy had a narrow escape near Yellareddy. Four cars in his convoy accidentally hit each other. The vehicles were damaged but no one was injured in the freak mishap.

