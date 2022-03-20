Nation Politics 20 Mar 2022 KTR woos NRIs in US ...
KTR woos NRIs in US to develop their native villages

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Mar 20, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
Updated Mar 20, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
The minister interacted with the NRIs from Telangana and party cadres in Los Angeles on Sunday and explained about ‘Mana Ooru- Mana Badi’
 Apart from the government funds, the NRIs must consider coming forward to provide financial assistance to the programme in developing our villages where we were born and brought up. As per the programme, the latest technology will be provided in all government schools for best quality education at primary level, he said. — Twitter

HYDERABAD: Stating that Telangana is the best place for making investments in India, the information technology (IT) minister K. T. Rama Rao called upon the NRIs in America to financially assist the villages where the NRIs were born and brought up by taking up development works.

Rama Rao is touring to different places in America in garnering investments to Telangana in setting up new companies and industries.

 

The minister interacted with the NRIs from Telangana and party cadres in Los Angeles on Sunday and explained the state government's scheme ‘Mana Ooru- Mana Badi’. The government launched the programme in Telangana with a motive to renovate government schools and modernise by equipping them with all kinds of facilities.

‘Mana Ooru- Mana Badi’ is a novel initiative and the government aims to develop as many as 26,000 government schools in Telangana in phased manner. “Apart from the government funds, the NRIs must consider coming forward to provide financial assistance to the programme in developing our villages where we were born and brought up. As per the programme, the latest technology will be provided in all government schools for best quality education at primary level,” he said.

 

During his America tour, the minister will also meet industrialists, businessmen, IT and IT-enabled SERVICES company managements and seek their investments in Telangana.

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
