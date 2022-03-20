KTR woos NRIs in US to develop their native villages

Apart from the government funds, the NRIs must consider coming forward to provide financial assistance to the programme in developing our villages where we were born and brought up. As per the programme, the latest technology will be provided in all government schools for best quality education at primary level, he said. — Twitter

HYDERABAD: Stating that Telangana is the best place for making investments in India, the information technology (IT) minister K. T. Rama Rao called upon the NRIs in America to financially assist the villages where the NRIs were born and brought up by taking up development works.

Rama Rao is touring to different places in America in garnering investments to Telangana in setting up new companies and industries.

The minister interacted with the NRIs from Telangana and party cadres in Los Angeles on Sunday and explained the state government's scheme ‘Mana Ooru- Mana Badi’. The government launched the programme in Telangana with a motive to renovate government schools and modernise by equipping them with all kinds of facilities.

‘Mana Ooru- Mana Badi’ is a novel initiative and the government aims to develop as many as 26,000 government schools in Telangana in phased manner. “Apart from the government funds, the NRIs must consider coming forward to provide financial assistance to the programme in developing our villages where we were born and brought up. As per the programme, the latest technology will be provided in all government schools for best quality education at primary level,” he said.

During his America tour, the minister will also meet industrialists, businessmen, IT and IT-enabled SERVICES company managements and seek their investments in Telangana.