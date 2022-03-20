KCR to pressurise Centre by resuming paddy procurement agitation

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has decided to build pressure on the Centre by resuming the agitation demanding procurement of boiled rice made from paddy grown in the ongoing rabi season.

He has convened a meeting of TRS Legislature Party at Telangana Bhavan on Monday to chalk out an action plan in this regard. He has sought the presence of all MLAs, MLCs, party state executive committee members, district unit presidents, ZP chairpersons, presidents of DCCBs, DCMS and of Rythu Bandhu Samitis.

These decisions were taken during an emergency meeting at his farmhouse in Erravelli on Saturday, with ministers and senior officials.

A CM-led delegation will meet Union ministers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after Monday’s meeting.

Chandrashekar Rao said that the Centre was procuring all the paddy growing in Punjab, and agitation programmes by the TRS will continue demanding that the Food Corporation of India procure all the paddy, in the form of boiled rice, grown in the state.

It may be recalled that the TRS had launched protest programmes in November demanding paddy procurement with the Chief Minister himself sitting on dharna.