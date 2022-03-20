Nation Politics 20 Mar 2022 Elect BJP govt for A ...
Nation, Politics

Elect BJP govt for AP’s growth: Kishan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAGABHUSHANAM HOSKOTE
Published Mar 20, 2022, 12:25 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2022, 12:25 am IST
The Union minister promised to develop the Rayalaseema Region by submitting a proposal to the Prime Minister
 Union minister Kishan Reddy. (DC Image)

ANANTAPUR: Union minister Kishan Reddy called upon the people of Andhra Pradesh to alienate corrupt and family-owned politics and choose the BJP as the only alternative in the upcoming Assembly polls. He promised to develop the Rayalaseema Region by submitting a proposal to the Prime Minister as the present government failed to complete long-pending irrigation projects to eradicate drought conditions of Rayalaseema in three years.

Addressing the Rayalaseema Ranabheri, a protest organised by the state BJP to highlight the failures of the state government over pending projects and other key issues of the region in Kadapa on Friday, Kishan Reddy came down heavily on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy over massive failure in all aspects in the past three years though the people of AP gave clear mandate for YSRC.

 

Recalling the recent verdict of people in UP against family-based politics, the union minister observed that a land mafia was ruling the state. “You should get rid of the rowdy government by choosing only BJP. The BJP, if comes to power, would complete the Polavaram project with responsibility. He promised to develop Gandikota in all ways as a tourist spot and to provide necessary funds for development of Srisailam Goddess Bramaramba and Mallikarjuna Swamy temples. Referring to the worsening conditions of Rayalaseema, the union minister assured to take up necessary development programmes for the region.

 

BJP state unit president Somu Veeraraju, party senior leaders Adinarayana Reddy and Ram Madhav also spoke on the occasion.

