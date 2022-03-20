Nation Politics 20 Mar 2022 BJP to cut poll expe ...
BJP to cut poll expenses: Bandi Sanjay

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 20, 2022, 1:57 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2022, 6:58 am IST
The Lok Sabha member was speaking at the Kova Srinivas memorial sports meet in Musheerabad
At a BJP zonal meeting in Nalgonda, Sanjay alleged that police stations had become hubs for TRS leaders and some officials were only keen on satisfying their TRS bosses. — DC Image
HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that their party was trying to minimise expenditure on electioneering, which is now running into crores.

The Lok Sabha member was speaking at the Kova Srinivas memorial sports meet in Musheerabad that was organised by the party’s OBC Morcha president Dr K. Laxman in memory of his brother.

 

Later, at a BJP zonal meeting in Nalgonda, Sanjay alleged that police stations had become hubs for TRS leaders and some officials were only keen on satisfying their TRS bosses. He condemned the alleged attack on BJP activists by ruling party leaders in Sircilla district’s Yellareddypet.

...
