Nation Politics 20 Mar 2021 Rythu Vedikas will h ...
Nation, Politics

Rythu Vedikas will help farmers get good yield: Etala

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 20, 2021, 11:51 pm IST
Updated Mar 21, 2021, 8:02 am IST
. After holding discussions in the Rythu Vedikas, farmers can cultivate crops which will give them better yield with less investment
To prevent the canals from drying up, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had allocated Rs 5,000 crore in the Budget for the construction of check dams. —
 To prevent the canals from drying up, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had allocated Rs 5,000 crore in the Budget for the construction of check dams. —

Karimnagar: Agriculture in the past was completely different compared to what farmers were doing today. Current-day farming situations require a lot of investment, said minister Etala Rajendar on Satudray. Even though farmers were getting good yields, they were unable to repay their debts as the cost of production has increased enormously.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Rythu Vedika at Medipally in Jammikunta mandal of Karimnagar district.

 

To reduce the burden on farmers, the TRS government had taken the initiative for construction of Rythu Vedikas. They will function as research centres and will be useful for the farmers.  After holding discussions in the Rythu Vedikas, farmers can cultivate crops which will give them better yield with less investment, Rajendar said.

He pointed out that the region was historically neglected in the past, and was dry. After the formation of Telangana state, 18 check dams had been constructed in the Huzurabad region which was now getting sufficient quantities of water for irrigation needs and had turned into a fertile area.

 

To prevent the canals from drying up, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had allocated `5,000 crore in the Budget for the construction of check dams. The construction work on six check dams will be taken up soon from Huzurabad to Patarlapally village, he assured.

Saturday was also Rajendar’s birthday and TRS leaders and cadres marked the day by the cakes, conducting the Annadhanam programmes and distributing fruits to the children at orphanages in the undivided Karimnagar district area.

 

...
Tags: rythu vedikas, etala rajender, check dams, kcr, etala’s birthday
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


Latest From Nation

Newly elected mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi said all elected corporators had met the officials for the first time, where they decided to work together for overall development of the city. — DC Image

Drinking water to Vijayawada top priority of YSRC post winning VMC

Not only were they resorting to financial irregularities, many managements were threatening not to relieve house surgeons and withhold certificates unless they complete the extended two months of internship. — DC image

Junior docs strike work, demand payment of pending stipend

The tourists should be aware of environmental issues and cooperate with the officials to keep the hillock clean. — Representational image

Tourism banned in famous hillock village Gudisa for a month

Ramesh Kumar made union home secretary, AP chief secretary, Governor’s principal secretary, CBI, panchayat raj minister P. Ramachandra Reddy, municipal administration minister Botsa Satyanarayana and others respondents in the case. (Photo: DC)

SEC asks HC to order CBI probe into leakage of his letter to Governor



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Curtailment of Parliament session on cards amid assembly polls in various states

The main focus of the government in the second part of the session is to get various demands of grants for the financial year 2021-22 passed along with the Finance Bill which carries various tax proposals. (Photo: PTI)

KCR usurps PV Narasimha Rao legacy with Vani Devi masterstroke

Though Vani is new to politics, Rao’s decision stumped not only Opposition but even TRS leaders. (By arrangement)

Puducherry Congress CM may quit ahead of vote

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in a meeting with the Congress MLAs (ANI)

Didn't see India, China war: US

Austin said that the US reaffirmed its commitment to a comprehensive and forward-looking defence partnership with India as a central pillar of its approach to the region. (Photo: PTI)

Didi: Why hike fuel prices?

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee (C) along with Indian supporters of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) take part in a protest rally against the rise in prices of petroleum products, in Siliguri on March 7, 2021 ahead of the upcoming West Bengal's legislative assembly elections. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham