Kamal Nath steps down, MP governor accepts resignation

PTI
Published Mar 20, 2020, 1:11 pm IST
Updated Mar 20, 2020, 2:58 pm IST
The announcement came a day after the Supreme Court ordered the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker to conduct a floor test by 5 pm on Friday
 Kamal Nath (file)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Friday accepted the resignation of Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Kamal Nath had submitted his resignation to the governor at the Raj Bhawan here around 1 pm on Friday.

 

"The governor accepted the resignation of Kamal Nath and asked him to continue as the caretaker chief minister till the new CM takes charge," a Raj Bhawan official told PTI.

Kamal Nath's move of stepping down as the CM came a day after the Supreme Court directed that a floor test be conducted in Madhya Pradesh Assembly to prove that the Congress government led by him enjoys majority in the House following the rebellion by 22 MLAs of his party.

The Kamal Nath government had been teetering on the brink of a collapse after 22 Congress MLAs rebelled and resigned in support of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had quit the grand old party and joined the BJP.

...
