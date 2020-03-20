Nation Politics 20 Mar 2020 Andhra election comm ...
Nation, Politics

Andhra election commissioner alleges threat to life

PTI
Published Mar 20, 2020, 12:33 pm IST
Updated Mar 20, 2020, 12:39 pm IST
Centre assures protection after being alerted of "unprecedented violence" in the state
Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar. (File Image)
 Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar. (File Image)

New Delhi: The Centre assured to provide protection to Andhra State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar on Friday, who is in temporary safe shelter fearing a threat to his life.

In a five-page letter to the Union home secretary, the election commissioner had on Wednesday informed about the "unprecedented violence" in the state and the personal threats he was receiving for sacking "partisan and inefficient" bureaucrats and police officers.

 

"Our home secretary has received the letter. It's genuine and was signed by the commissioner," minister of state for home G Krishan Reddy told reporters on Friday.

"The home secretary has already spoken with the state chief secretary to provide enough protection to the officer."

"The chief secretary has been directed to give full security to Kumar, who is currently in Hyderabad," Reddy said, adding that this was an internal issue, but a formal letter directing full protection to the officer would also be written.

"It is wrong to threaten a duty officer. No officer should be threatened like this. I will speak to the director general of police," Reddy said.

In the letter, Kumar had said: "I am greatly disturbed and apprehensive for my safety and the security of family members. At this point, it also suits me to reside in Hyderabad, which is relatively safe but not completely so as the adversaries have a long reach."

In such circumstances, there is no recourse other than appealing to the central government to come to "my rescue", Kumar had said in the letter.

On superannuation, Kumar was appointed as state election commissioner for Andhra Pradesh in 2016.

...
Tags: death threat, andhra state election commissioner n ramesh kumar, g krishan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Related Stories

Third Covid-19 case reported in Andhra Pradesh
AP government asked to get clearance from NTF to hold local body polls

Latest From Nation

Representational Image. (PTI)

PIL filed against Telangana Assembly resolution against CAA

G Kishan Reddy (File)

Covid19: India doesn't have a military system like China to impose restrictions

A man disinfects a mosque in view of the coronavirus threat. (AFP)

Prayers shortened in Karnataka mosques, faithful exempt from Sunday mass in Mangaluru

Kamal Nath (file)

Kamal Nath steps down, MP governor accepts resignation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kamal Nath steps down, MP governor accepts resignation

Kamal Nath (file)

Came to Bengaluru voluntarily, don't want to meet Diggy: MP Congress rebel MLAs

MP Congress rebel MLAs at a resort in Bengaluru

CLP meeting starts at Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's residence

MP chief minister Kamal Nath (PTI photo)

Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Kamal Nath to seek legal opinion before floor test

Kamal Nath (file)

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath floor test likely today

Madhya Pradesh Assembly (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham