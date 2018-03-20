search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Ruckus stalls House again, no-trust vote not taken up

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Mar 20, 2018, 1:14 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2018, 1:28 am IST
Within 30 seconds, Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the house till 12 noon.
TD, YSRC and Congress members joined in from their seats demanding the no-confidence motion be admitted for discussion. (Photo: File/PTI)
Hyderabad: The no-confidence motion moved by the Telugu Desam and the YSR Congress parties on Monday did not come up for discussion in the Lok Sabha as members of different parties continued to create a din and disrupt the proceedings of the House.  

Both parties have decided to give no-confidence motion notices every day against the BJP-led NDA till it comes up for discussion in the House. 

 

As soon as the House met on Monday, Telangana Rashtra Samiti and AIDMK MPs trooped into the well with placards and started sloganeering and disrupted proceedings.

TRS members are demanding an increase in quotas for SC/ST etc, and the AIADMK members’ protests have to do with the Cauvery water issue.

TD, YSRC and Congress members joined in from their seats demanding the no-confidence motion be admitted for discussion. Within 30 seconds, Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the house till 12 noon. 

After the Lok Sabha reassembled, the same situation prevailed, and Ms Mahajan said, “I am duty bound to take up the notices for no-confidence motion but cannot as the House is not in order.”

Tags: telugu desam, ysr congress, lok sabha, aiadmk
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


