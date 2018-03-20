search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Karnataka govt to recommend religious minority tag to Lingayats

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 20, 2018, 1:48 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2018, 1:53 am IST
BJP chief ministerial candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa hails from the Lingayat community.
Members of Lingayat community celebrating in Kalaburagi after Karnataka Govt accepted suggestions of Nagamohan Das committee which asked for separate religion for the community. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 Members of Lingayat community celebrating in Kalaburagi after Karnataka Govt accepted suggestions of Nagamohan Das committee which asked for separate religion for the community. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

BENGALURU/ KALABURAGI: In deciding to recommend religious minority status for the numerically strong and politically influential Lingayat and Veerashaiva Lingayat communities, the state Cabinet on Monday lobbed the contentious issue into the Centre’s court. Taking the steam out of the Veerashaivas’ opposition to the move, the government also recommended that people of the Veerashaiva community, who believe in 12th century reformer, Basavanna’s philosophy, trust in the Vachanas and wear the Ishtalinga should also be considered Lingayats too and given minority religious status.

Giving away the government’s gameplan on the issue, law and parliamentary affairs minister, T.B. Jayachandra, told reporters after the Cabinet meeting, “At first it looked like the Veerashaiva Lingayats were against this move. But they will also get benefits for their educational institutions, like exemption from the Right to Education Act. Who would not want such benefits?” The minister said the government would notify the cabinet decision accepting the recommendation of the Justice Nagamohan Das committee report on giving independent religious status to the Lingayats and recommend it to the Centre for  notification  under section 2C of the Religious Minority Act.

 

However, in bringing to the fore the controversy that has seen the BJP and RSS accuse the Congress of playing “divisive politics,” and with mere months to go for elections to the state assembly, the BJP cried foul. 

Tags: lingayat, veerashaiva lingayat, chief minister siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘I'm penniless’: Salman’s Veergati co-star Pooja ill, seeks his help for TB treatment

Pooja Dadwal and Salman Khan in 'Veergati.'
 

TRUVISON launches its full HD 40-inch smart LED TV

The smart TV comes with two HDMI ports, internet supported in-built apps and Wi-Fi.
 

New lifestyle trend from Finland involves taking a dip in frigid waters

Apart from improving energy levels, these activities also help people cope with anxiety and depression (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Doctors should ask impotent men who fail in bed if they’re actually gay, say experts

While the most common causes are physical issues affecting blood flow, such as heart disease and diabetes, psychological ones including stress and depression. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Scientists uncover 20 genes linked to being transgender

By highlighting genetic mutations that affect brain development, the latest findings point towards transgender identity having a physical basis. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Stephen Hawking predicted 'end of the universe' 2 weeks before death

According to reports, the work by Stephen Hawking predicts that the universe would eventually end when stars run out of energy. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘Even films, army have dynasties, not just politics’

Madhusudan Mistry Veteran Congress Leader

Mallikarjun Kharge on Ashok Kheny entry: What’s the benefit?

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge after inaugurating Yadrami taluk in Kalaburgi district on Sunday. (Photo:KPN)

Bengaluru: Shot in arm for BJP, retired police B N S Reddy joins party

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa welcomes retired police officer BNS Reddy and others to the party on Wednesday

K C Venugopal pulls up party’s ‘lazy’ Bengaluru MLAs

K C Venugopal

Karnataka: Congress ends JD(S) hope of bagging Rajya Sabha seat

BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha poll, Rajeev Chandrasekhar (centre), filing his nomination in the presence of BS Yeddyurappa, Jagadish Shettar and others at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham