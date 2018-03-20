search on deccanchronicle.com
K Keshav Rao, Mamata Banerjee pic shows TRS contacts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Mar 20, 2018, 2:21 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2018, 2:21 am IST
This northern connect is likely to be used by the TRS supremo.
TRS leader K. Keshav Rao and Trinamul chief Mamata Banerjee
Hyderabad: An old picture showing senior TRS leader K. Keshav Rao and Trinamul chief Mamata Banerjee holding hands in unity is making rounds, to portray that certain TRS leaders have a strong old contacts with the West Bengal Chief Minister. 

Mr Keshav Rao is working as a thread between TRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his present and only possible support Ms Banerjee. The senior leader, on Monday, accompanied Telangana Chief Minister to meet the West Bengal Chief Minister.

 

The connect between Mr Keshav Rao and Ms Banerjee goes back to 2011 when he was the general-secretary of All India Congress Committee. He instrumentally played in striking an alliance between the Congress and the Trinamul.  While Mr Keshav Rao had a fallout with the Congress during the separate state agitation, Ms Banerjee came out of the UPA due to other reasons. This is the second time both are joining hands, however, for a different front.

In an earlier alliance between the Congress and the Trinamul, Mr Keshav Rao played an important role in the distribution of Assembly seats, the alliance seat-sharing agreement. While sources said that Mr Keshav Rao was a crucial person while dealing with Con-gress affairs of West Bengal. Since then the friendship of Mr Keshav Rao and Mamata Banerjee sustained. 

It is also believed that senior neta Keshav Rao who facilitated the conversation between KCR and Ms. Banerjee when the federal front was announced.

Apart from West Bengal, Keshav Rao was in charge of Jharkhand, Sikkim and Andaman n Nicobar islands from the Congress party. Thus grew strong ties with Ajit Jogi, former chief minister and former Congress national leader of Chhattisgarh, as there was former colleague. This northern connect is likely to be used by the TRS supremo. 

