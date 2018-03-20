search on deccanchronicle.com
It is a people’s front, says KCR after meeting Mamata Banerjee

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 20, 2018, 12:34 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2018, 1:34 am IST
They said they had discussed the necessity of forming a federal front for the 2019 general elections.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee with Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar in Kolkata on Monday.
Hyderabad: Briefing the media after a two-hour meeting in Kolkata on Monday, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Our proposed Federal Front is not a political parties’ front, but a people's font.” 

After the meeting Mr Rao tweeted, “It is a good beginning. I think politics is a continuous process, whatever we have discussed is aimed towards development of the country.”

Mr Rao told the media that this is the first step towards a qualitative change in politics. 

“The BJP and Congress have failed to address the people’s problems in the last 70 years. The Front we are proposing is a “different front, a Federal front and it will be according to people’s needs,” he said. He said that people of the nation are waiting for an alternative. “This front will emerge as the biggest one and will come out with a people’s agenda very soon.” 

He hoped that many like-minded parties will join the Front. 

He said that there is a need for an alternative agenda, alternative development and alternative force. “We had very good discussions. We will meet again and try to take a decision.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the nation is waiting for change. She said she and Mr Rao discussed the development of the country and farmers’ issues and will hold discussions with like-minded parties. 

While the Chief Minister was addressing, Ms Banerjee replied to a scribe’s question saying, “it is not like whatever Mr Rao has said, I completely agree with that, but let him speak, if something happens you will get to know”. 

TRS MPs K. Kesava Rao and K. Kavitha , and chief advisor to the TS government Rajiv Sharma also participated in the discussions.

Tags: telangana chief minister, federal front, mamata banerjee, k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


