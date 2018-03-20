search on deccanchronicle.com
Injustice done to city in state budget: Akbaruddin Owaisi

Published Mar 20, 2018
Hyderabad: MIM floor leader in the Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi on Monday said injustice was meted to Hyderabad city in the recently presented TS Budget.

During debate on the Budget, Mr Owaisi said Hyderabad alone contributed 70 per cent of the total revenue to TS, but was neglected by the government when it came to sanctioning funds for development works.

 

The three crucial bodies — GHMC, HMDA and HMWS&SB — toge-ther sought Rs 6,478 crore but got just Rs 1,976 crore in the Budget, which accounted for a mere 30 per cent.

He also demanded a Rs 5,000-crore package for the development of Old City. “Hyderabad needs good infrastructure, good roads, new flyovers, drinking water, drainage system etc. How can GHMC, HMDA, HMWSSB create these facilities with meagre funds allocated in the Budget? Injustice has been done to Hyderabad in the Budget. We demand justice to Hyderabad, which contributes 70 per cent to state revenues,” he said.

GHMC needed Rs 1,663 crore, HMDA Rs 1,900 crore and HMWSSB Rs 2,000 crore, he pointed out. Several development pr-ojects like Musi river cleaning, beautification, Hyderabad Metro Rail, MMTS second ph-ase, TRAM, Quli Qutub Shahi Development Authority and Charminar pedestrian project had been lying pending for years due to lack of funds.

“Development has been focussed towards Hitech city, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Kokapet, Nanakramguda etc. Government should focus on developing Maheshwaram. If that happens, Old City will develop. The previous Congress Government announced Fab City in Maheshwaram. It did not materialise. Now you bring that project here," Mr Owaisi said.

