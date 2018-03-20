AP parties target TRS for stalling Lok Sabha

Hyderabad: Since it was the ruckus created by the Telangana Rashtra Samiti and AIADMK MPs that led Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to disallow tabling of the no-confidence motion in Parliament on Monday, these two parties have been accused of acting at the behest of the NDA government.

For several days now, other parties — the Telugu Desam, YSR Congress and Trinamool Congress — have also been protesting alongside the TRS and AIADMK. But after the TD and YSRC served notice of the no-confidence motion against the central government, these parties withdrew their protests, but the TRS and AIDMK members continued their protests in the House.

Samajwadi Party MP Ramgopal Yadav said the Opposition is ready for discussion on the no-confidence motion but it seems the AIADMK is acting at the behest of the central government and not letting the house function.

YSRC MP Varaprasad said that it is not proper for TRS MPs to stall the proceedings when they are fighting for special status for AP. He asked TRS MPs not to backstab the agitation on the special status issue.

TD MP Tota Narasimham, speaking to the media along with MP Galla Ja-yadev and others, said that a few days ago Parliamen-tary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar had requested that there should be no pr-otests during Prime Mini-ster Narendra Modi’s speech in the Lok Sabha. He questioned why Mr Kumar did not tell TRS and AIADMK MPs the same thing on Monday so that the House could conduct business properly. He said he had doubts of match fixing by the Speaker and central government to see that the House should not run.

Replying to all this criticism, TRS MP G Vinod Kumar said that there is no competition between the TRS and the TD. If the people of AP and its Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu have any administrative problems, his party will cooperate. He held that his party's protests did not come in the way of discussions on a no-confidence motion.

He also said that his party will participate in the discussion on the no-confidence motion if it comes up in the House.