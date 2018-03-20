AIADMK to take decision on no-trust move after March 29

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury shares a light moment with TD MP Shiva Prasad as he stages a protest in a sari against the NDA government demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh, outside Parliament in New Delhi on Monday.

Hyderabad: The no-confidence motion moved by the Telugu Desam and the YSR Congress parties on Monday did not come up for discussion in the Lok Sabha as members of different parties continued to create a din and disrupt the proceedings of the House.

She said she has received notices on no-confidence motion against the union council of ministers given by YSRC MP Y.V. Subba Reddy and TD MPs Thota Narasimham and Galla Jayadev.

When the Speaker read out the notices, the Congress, TD, YSRC and other opposition members stood before their seats in support of the notices and demanded the Speaker take up the discussion on the no-confidence motion. Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government is ready to discuss anything, including the no-confidence motion, provided the house is in order.

Ms Mahajan asked the protesting members in the well to return to their seats. She said if the house is not in order she cannot count the votes on the motion. As members continued to disrupt the proceedings, the Speaker adjourned the house for the day.

AIADMK leader K.C. Palanisamy said he will take a decision on the no-confidence motion after March 29.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, “We will wait and watch, we will also have to see if the Speaker allows the no-confidence motion or rejects it. Telugu Desam has its own state issues and we welcome them. Our party chief Uddhav Thackeray will take a call.”

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti also has not yet taken a stand on the no-confidence motion.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar has ruled out any threat to the BJP-led NDA government from the no-confidence motion the Telugu Desam and YSR Congress parties want to move in Parliament.

“I want to tell the Congress and other opposition members that there is confidence inside and outside the house, and that's why the BJP is ready to face the no-confidence motion,” Mr Kumar said.

Andhra Pradesh BJP president K Haribabu said that the BJP has an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha and is ready to face any situation and discussion. He said that all these parties coming together cannot harm the Modi government, which is comfortably placed.

After adjourning the Hou-se for the day, on Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan hosted a lunch for Members of Parliament on the occasion of the Maharashtrian New Year. YSRC and TD MPs boycotted the lunch to mark their protest.