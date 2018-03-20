search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

AIADMK to take decision on no-trust move after March 29

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 20, 2018, 2:33 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2018, 2:34 am IST
AIADMK leader K.C. Palanisamy said he will take a decision on the no-confidence motion after March 29.
Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury shares a light moment with TD MP Shiva Prasad as he stages a protest in a sari against the NDA government demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh, outside Parliament in New Delhi on Monday.
 Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury shares a light moment with TD MP Shiva Prasad as he stages a protest in a sari against the NDA government demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh, outside Parliament in New Delhi on Monday.

Hyderabad: The no-confidence motion moved by the Telugu Desam and the YSR Congress parties on Monday did not come up for discussion in the Lok Sabha as members of different parties continued to create a din and disrupt the proceedings of the House.  

She said she has received notices on no-confidence motion against the union council of ministers given by YSRC MP Y.V. Subba Reddy and TD MPs Thota Narasimham and Galla Jayadev. 

 

When the Speaker read out the notices, the Congress, TD, YSRC and other opposition members stood before their seats in support of the notices and demanded the Speaker take up the discussion on the no-confidence motion. Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government is ready to discuss anything, including the no-confidence motion, provided the house is in order. 

Ms Mahajan asked the protesting members in the well to return to their seats. She said if the house is not in order she cannot count the votes on the motion. As members continued to disrupt the proceedings, the Speaker adjourned the house for the day.

AIADMK leader K.C. Palanisamy said he will take a decision on the no-confidence motion after March 29. 

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, “We will wait and watch, we will also have to see if the Speaker allows the no-confidence motion or rejects it. Telugu Desam has its own state issues and we welcome them. Our party chief Uddhav Thackeray will take a call.” 

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti also has not yet taken a stand on the no-confidence motion.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar has ruled out any threat to the BJP-led NDA government from the no-confidence motion the Telugu Desam and YSR Congress parties want to move in Parliament.

“I want to tell the Congress and other opposition members that there is confidence inside and outside the house, and that's why the BJP is ready to face the no-confidence motion,” Mr Kumar said. 

Andhra Pradesh BJP president K Haribabu said that the BJP has an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha and is ready to face any situation and discussion. He said that all these parties coming together cannot harm the Modi government, which is comfortably placed.

After adjourning the Hou-se for the day, on Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan hosted a lunch for Members of Parliament on the occasion of the Maharashtrian New Year. YSRC and TD MPs boycotted the lunch to mark their protest.

Tags: trs-ysr congress, y.v. subba reddy, thota narasimham
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘I'm penniless’: Salman’s Veergati co-star Pooja ill, seeks his help for TB treatment

Pooja Dadwal and Salman Khan in 'Veergati.'
 

TRUVISON launches its full HD 40-inch smart LED TV

The smart TV comes with two HDMI ports, internet supported in-built apps and Wi-Fi.
 

New lifestyle trend from Finland involves taking a dip in frigid waters

Apart from improving energy levels, these activities also help people cope with anxiety and depression (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Doctors should ask impotent men who fail in bed if they’re actually gay, say experts

While the most common causes are physical issues affecting blood flow, such as heart disease and diabetes, psychological ones including stress and depression. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Scientists uncover 20 genes linked to being transgender

By highlighting genetic mutations that affect brain development, the latest findings point towards transgender identity having a physical basis. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Stephen Hawking predicted 'end of the universe' 2 weeks before death

According to reports, the work by Stephen Hawking predicts that the universe would eventually end when stars run out of energy. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘Even films, army have dynasties, not just politics’

Madhusudan Mistry Veteran Congress Leader

Mallikarjun Kharge on Ashok Kheny entry: What’s the benefit?

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge after inaugurating Yadrami taluk in Kalaburgi district on Sunday. (Photo:KPN)

Bengaluru: Shot in arm for BJP, retired police B N S Reddy joins party

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa welcomes retired police officer BNS Reddy and others to the party on Wednesday

K C Venugopal pulls up party’s ‘lazy’ Bengaluru MLAs

K C Venugopal

Karnataka: Congress ends JD(S) hope of bagging Rajya Sabha seat

BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha poll, Rajeev Chandrasekhar (centre), filing his nomination in the presence of BS Yeddyurappa, Jagadish Shettar and others at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham