Nation Politics 20 Feb 2023 Kanna Lakshminarayan ...
Nation, Politics

Kanna Lakshminarayana likely to enter TD fold

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 20, 2023, 12:45 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2023, 12:45 am IST
Kanna Lakshminarayana (Photo: DC)
VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Kanna Lakshminarayana, who recently quit the BJP, is likely to join the Telugu Desam with his followers and supporters.

He held a meeting with his supporters at his house in Guntur on Sunday to discuss the future political strategies. He did not reveal his plans publicly, but sources said he is all set to join the TD on Feb 23 in the presence of former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu.

A few days ago, Lakshminarayana held talks with Jana Sena senior leader Nadendla Manohar in Guntur. After a few days, he submitted his resignation to the BJP. Speculation about Lakshminarayana joining the Jana Sena was rife but this did not materialise.

The sources said Jana Sena was still an ally of the BJP and hence there was no use for him joining hands with Pawan Kalyan.

It was not immediately clear whether Lakshminarayana's induction to TD would take place at the party’s state office in Amaravati or at Chandrababu Naidu’s residence in Hyderabad.

At the meeting in Guntur on Sunday, the supporters and well-wishers of the former minister opined that TD had better chances of winning the assembly elections compared to the Jana Sena. They urged Lakshminarayana to secure an assurance from TD for a ticket for him to contest from Guntur West or Sattenapalli in the assembly polls, as both were “safe segments.”

Tags: kanna lakshmianarayana, telugu desam party (tdp), jana sena
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


