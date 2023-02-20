  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 20 Feb 2023 BJP protests over YS ...
Nation, Politics

BJP protests over YSRC Twitter post

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 20, 2023, 1:57 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2023, 7:21 am IST
Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

VISAKHAPATNAM: The BJP leaders led by Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao staged a demonstration at the party office in Visakhapatnam on Sunday demanding the ruling party remove the controversial Twitter post in which it was shown Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy feeding milk to a street child dressed as lord Shiva.

Speaking to the media, Narasimha Rao said, “The Twitter post by the YSRC has hurt the sentiments of Hindus all over the world.” Exhibiting arrogance, the ruling party intentionally offended the Hindus, Rao said, demanding the immediate removal of the controversial post and an unconditional apology from the Chief Minister to the Hindus all over.

 “For Hindus, the day happened to be the most auspicious as Shani Trayodashi and Sivaratri fell on the same day i.e. on Saturday. But, the YSRC posted a picture hurting millions of a religion,’’ Narasimha Rao said.

The Chief Minister tried to give a bombastic impression in his post while children were starving in the hostels across the state, which he ridiculed.

...
Tags: mp g.v.l. narasimha rao, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 20 February 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Uddhav Thackeray fell at Sharad Pawar's feet for CM's post: Amit Shah in Maharashtra

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI file photo)

Miscreants pelt stones at Asaduddin Owaisi's house in Delhi

JNU NSUI General Secretary Ganpat Chaudhary (in picture) said that ABVP members kept the portrait at the JNUSU office without permission, after which other students removed it. — ANI

NSUI rebuts ABVP's allegation, says Shivaji's portrait was kept without permission

The ABVP Secretary urged the JNU administration to take strict action against the accused and stop the miscreants from disrupting the university atmosphere. — Representational Image/DC

ABVP workers allege vandalism of Chhatrapati Shivaji's portrait in JNU, demand action



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi took Shivaji’s temple cue: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the New Education Society's centenary celebration and souvenir release function, in Kolhapur, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Congress to discuss opposition unity at its plenary

Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal. (Photo: File)

Rs 2,000 cr deal to 'purchase' Shiv Sena name and symbol, claims Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut (ANI)

Battlelines drawn for crucial Karnataka elections

BJP appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan its in-charge for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls. (PTI file image)

Kamal Haasan to campaign for DMK front candidate Elangovan in Erode

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan with EVKS Elangovan, DMK-headed Secular Progressive Alliance candidate in Erode East constituency (Twitter/@ikamalhaasan)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->