BJP protests over YSRC Twitter post

VISAKHAPATNAM: The BJP leaders led by Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao staged a demonstration at the party office in Visakhapatnam on Sunday demanding the ruling party remove the controversial Twitter post in which it was shown Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy feeding milk to a street child dressed as lord Shiva.

Speaking to the media, Narasimha Rao said, “The Twitter post by the YSRC has hurt the sentiments of Hindus all over the world.” Exhibiting arrogance, the ruling party intentionally offended the Hindus, Rao said, demanding the immediate removal of the controversial post and an unconditional apology from the Chief Minister to the Hindus all over.

“For Hindus, the day happened to be the most auspicious as Shani Trayodashi and Sivaratri fell on the same day i.e. on Saturday. But, the YSRC posted a picture hurting millions of a religion,’’ Narasimha Rao said.

The Chief Minister tried to give a bombastic impression in his post while children were starving in the hostels across the state, which he ridiculed.