Telangana SEC ordered to register FIR against BJP MLA Raja Singh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 20, 2022, 8:41 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2022, 8:54 am IST
The EC had issued a notice to Raja Singh on Wednesday directing him to furnish his reply within 24 hours of receiving it
 BJP MLA T. Raja Singh (DC)

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday ordered the Telangana state Chief Electoral Officer to register an FIR under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Representation of People Act, 1951 against BJP Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh for his statements threatening voters in Uttar Pradesh.

The commission prohibited Raja Singh from holding public meetings, processions, rallies, road shows and interviews and public utterances in connection with the ongoing elections for 72 hours from 6 pm on Saturday, according to ECI Secretary Ajoy Kumar.

 

The orders issued by ECI secretary Ajoy Kumar stated, "After seeing the video recording of the impugned statement, the commission has observed that being a public representative such statements made by Raja Singh were utterly irresponsible and intimidating to voters that have undertone and propensity to undue influence the elections in Uttar Pradesh."

The EC had issued a notice to Raja Singh on Wednesday directing him to furnish his reply within 24 hours of receiving it. Raja Singh through his advocate K. Anthony Reddy sought time till February 21 to furnish his reply. Following this, the commission gave him time till 1 pm on Saturday.

 

The notice stated that in the event that he does not respond it will be presumed that he has nothing to say in the matter and the ECI will take appropriate action.

No response has been received from Raja Singh or his advocate in the stipulated time.

In a short video released on Tuesday last, Singh was heard saying, "I want to make it clear to those traitors who don't want Yogi Adityanath to become the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. Yogi will identify them after the elections and they must know what bulldozers are used for. They must chant Yogi… Yogi… or else they will have to run from Uttar Pradesh."

 

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


