Nation Politics 20 Feb 2022
Nation, Politics

KCR’s Mumbai tour draws national attention

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 21, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Rao's daughter and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha and actor Prakash Raj, a part of the delegation, garnered attention of all
Telangana CM K.Chandrasekhar Rao with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray flashes the victory sign, during a press conference, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's seven-hour tour to Mumbai on Sunday has created a lot of buzz in political circles besides attracting national headlines throughout the day and creating an impact on national politics. TRS leaders are upbeat over the grand success of Chief Minister’s very first tour and said it boosted the image and stature of Rao and the TRS in national politics.

Rao's daughter and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha and actor Prakash Raj, who were part of Chief Minister’s delegation garnered the attention of all. The TRS circles too were surprised to see Kavitha and Prakash Raj in the delegation as there were no indications of them accompanying the Chief Minister to Maharashtra until they boarded the special flight at Begumpet airport.

 

The other members of the delegation included party's Lok Sabha members G. Ranjith Reddy, B. B. Patil, Rajya Sabha member J. Santosh Kumar and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy. Rao's back-to-back meetings with Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar also attracted a lot of attention on social media platforms and were trending on Twitter.

TRS leaders are upbeat over the 'grand success' of the Chief Minister’s tour to Maharashtra saying that the very first tour of Chandrashekar Rao to forge an anti-BJP front for 2024 Lok Sabha polls created a huge impact on national politics.

 

They said Rao had announced to play a key role in national politics only on Sunday last and his first tour to Maharashtra on this Sunday ended on a successful note with both Thackeray and Pawar extending complete support to Rao’s attempts to bring all parties together against the BJP-led government at the Centre. They said the Mumbai tour boosted the image and stature of Rao in national politics.

Rao left for Mumbai by a special flight from Begumpet airport at 11.45 am and reached Mumbai airport at 12.45 pm. The Chief Minister reached Thackeray’s official residence ‘Varsha’ at 1.55 pm, where he was extended a warm welcome by Thackeray and his family members. The leaders had lunch and a meeting from 2 pm to 4 pm. They addressed a joint press conference at 4.10 pm for 15 minutes.

 

Later, Rao proceeded to NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence at 4.30 pm where he was extended a warm welcome by Pawar's family members. He reached Pawar's residence at 4.45 pm. They held talks till 6 pm.  They addressed a joint press conference for 20 minutes. Later, Rao left for Mumbai airport at 6.20 pm and returned to Hyderabad by 7.30 pm.

Tags: k chandrashekar rao, uddhav thackeray
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


