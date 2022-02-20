Nation Politics 20 Feb 2022 Hebron Church delega ...
Nation, Politics

Hebron Church delegation meets home minister, seek resolution

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 20, 2022, 8:08 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2022, 8:44 am IST
The evangelists who came to Hebron Church to attend the pastors’ meeting were not permitted to enter the church at Golconda Crossroads
We met home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali (in picture) on Saturday evening and gave a representation and requested the minister to see to it that the court directions are followed, said an evangelist. — By arrangement
 We met home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali (in picture) on Saturday evening and gave a representation and requested the minister to see to it that the court directions are followed, said an evangelist. — By arrangement

HYDERABAD: A delegation of Hebron Church evangelists met home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Saturday evening and requested him to implement the court orders on the management of the church.

The evangelists who came to Hebron Church on Friday to attend the pastors’ meeting were not permitted to enter the church at Golconda Crossroads on Friday. They were provided shelter at a private church in Madhapur.

 

Meanwhile, the police deployed personnel around Hebron Church.

According to K.M. Samson, an evangelist, “We met home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Saturday evening and gave a representation and requested the minister to see to it that the court directions are followed.”

He added, “On the request of the police, around 500 evangelists who came to take part in the pastors’ meeting were asked not to come and gather at the church.”

...
Tags: hebron church evangelists, mohammed mahmood ali, pastors meeting
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 20 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at a vaccination centre, in Gurugram, Saturday, February 19, 2022. (PTI)

Active COVID-19 cases in India decline

Citizens wait to cast their votes a polling station during Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar, Sunday, February 20, 2022. Polling is underway for all 117 seats in Punjab. (PTI Photo)

Punjab: Polling begins for 117 Assembly seats

BJP MLA T. Raja Singh (DC)

Telangana SEC ordered to register FIR against BJP MLA Raja Singh

News

14 women inmates escape from rescue home



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Punjab all set to cast its vote today in 4-cornered contest

An employee on election duty casts her vote using Postal Ballot Paper, a day before Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

KCR national foray to start in Mumbai today

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

All corrupt people have teamed up against AAP: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister & AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal with AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann, addresses a press conference ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, in Chandigarh (PTI Photo)

58 girls suspended from college in Karnataka for wearing Hijab, holding protest

Female Muslim students wearing burqa and hijab sit in protest outside the Shivamogga District collector's office, in Shivamogga on Thursday. (PTI file photo)

Amid reports of rift in TMC, Mamata abolishes senior party posts

Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->