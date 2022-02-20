Hebron Church delegation meets home minister, seek resolution

We met home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali (in picture) on Saturday evening and gave a representation and requested the minister to see to it that the court directions are followed, said an evangelist. — By arrangement

HYDERABAD: A delegation of Hebron Church evangelists met home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Saturday evening and requested him to implement the court orders on the management of the church.

The evangelists who came to Hebron Church on Friday to attend the pastors’ meeting were not permitted to enter the church at Golconda Crossroads on Friday. They were provided shelter at a private church in Madhapur.

Meanwhile, the police deployed personnel around Hebron Church.

According to K.M. Samson, an evangelist, “We met home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Saturday evening and gave a representation and requested the minister to see to it that the court directions are followed.”

He added, “On the request of the police, around 500 evangelists who came to take part in the pastors’ meeting were asked not to come and gather at the church.”