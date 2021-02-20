Nation Politics 20 Feb 2021 YSRC keen on wrestin ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC keen on wresting municipal posts in Anantapur district

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 20, 2021, 4:20 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2021, 8:10 am IST
At least two Telugu Desam corporators of Anantapur Municipal Corporation have shifted their loyalties to YSRC
Anantapur Urban MLA Ananta Venkatrami Reddy of YSRC says Telugu Desam had won all the municipalities in the district in 2013 as it was then the ruling party and misused its power. — DC File photo
ANANTAPUR: The leadership of ruling YSRC in Anantapur district is keen on winning all municipalities going to polls in Anantapur district, as all of them, including Anantapur Municipal Corporation, had been won by Telugu Desam during the last elections. YSRC failed in winning even a single municipality in the district during the 2013 municipal elections.

An interesting situation has emerged in many municipal areas after the nomination process started in the district. For instance, at least two Telugu Desam corporators of Anantapur Municipal Corporation have shifted their loyalties to YSRC. As a result, Telugu Desam has no strong candidates to field from those areas.

 

Elections will be held for the Anantapur Municipal Corporation and 10 municipalities of Hindupur, Dharmavaram, Gooty, Guntakal, Rayadurgam, Kadiri, Tadipathri, Kalyanadurgam, Puttaparthi and Madakasira.

Elections will not be held in Pamidi and Penukonda municipalities due to legal complications.

Anantapur Urban MLA Ananta Venkatrami Reddy of YSRC says Telugu Desam had won all the municipalities in the district in 2013 as it was then the ruling party and misused its power. People are ready to teach TD a lesson in the forthcoming civic polls,” he declared.

 

“People have already taught Telugu Desam a lesson by defeating its candidates in the gram panchayat elections. The party will be wiped out from the state in the ensuing municipal elections,” the MLA remarked.

Minister Shankar Narayana asserted that YSRC will win all 10 municipalities as well as the Anantapur Municipal Corporation. Polling will be held for 308 municipal wards of 10 municipalities as well as 50 divisions of the Anantapur Municipal Corporation.

...
