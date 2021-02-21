TRS yet to declare MLC nominee from Hyderabad, nearby districts

Hyderabad: The TRS has not yet declared its candidate for the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar graduates' constituency in the Legislative Council, triggering hectic lobbying by aspirants. The last date for filing nominations is Tuesday.

According to senior party sources, TRS had thought of supporting independent candidate Professor K. Nageshwar. But Nageshwar has been reported as saying that BJP would benefit if TRS openly supports his candidature. As a result, the ruling party is of the view that it should field its own candidate, sources say.

Senior TRS leader P.L. Srinivas is stated to be keen on being the party candidate for the constituency. It is learnt he has met party working president K.T. Rama Rao to lobby for a ticket. Another candidate, educationalist and social worker Varkatam Jagannath Reddy, is also trying for the TRS ticket. He is the son of Jagpal Reddy, retired registrar of Osmania University.

A section of party leaders say Devi Prasad, former leader of Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers (TNGO) Association, Karem Ravinder Reddy, former beverages corporation chairman, Chief Minister's officer on special duty Desipathi Srinivas are among those who could be fielded.

But these candidates are not interested in contesting from the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar constituency. Devi Prasad had earlier contested as MLC but lost. Desipathi Srinivas seems keener to become a nominated MLC than contesting the election.

Another aspirant is Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, who contested as the TRS candidate from Malkajgiri Parliament seat.

It is stated the choice could narrow down to P. L. Srinivas, Varkatam Jagannath Reddy, or Marri Rajasekhar Reddy. The final choice will lie with the TRS high command.