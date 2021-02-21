AP minister slams Naidu, BJP for their ‘immoral’ politics

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for endowment Vellampalli Srinivas Rao alleged that Telugu Desam president N. Chandrababu Naidu and BJP leaders Somu Veerraju, and G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, a Rajya Sabha member, are trying to create communal disturbances despite Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy initiated measures for the protection of religious places. He stated that YSRC government had constructed the Antarvedi chariot within 90 days after it was commissioned by the Chief Minister, which shows the government's respect for all religions.

He alleged that Telugu Desam and BJP are misleading people in the name of religion for achieving political gains. However, the public seeing through such vindictive politics gave a befitting lesson to them by electing YSRC supporters in the gram panchayat elections.

Srinivas Rao visited various areas in the city under municipal election campaign in support of YSRC candidates. He stated that people had no trust in Naidu and hence had defeated Telugu Desam-backed candidates in his native Chandragiri constituency. He alleged that Naidu was levelling baseless allegations on the issue of protection to temples and claimed that the government had initiated strong measures for the safety and protection of religious places. He further alleged that Naidu, Narasimha Rao and Veerraju were trying to accuse the YSRC government in the Antarvedi issue despite Reddy asking for a CBI probe.

The minister refuting the allegations against Kesnineni Srinivas alias Nani about the absence of development, he said that Nani never visited areas of Vijayawada city and did not know their civic issues. He alleged that in view of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation elections, Nani was trying to provoke people. Responding to the claims of Jana Sena chief K Pawan Kalyan about their party-backed candidates winning in the gram panchayat elections, the minister stated that Pawan showed false statistics about Jana Sena wins and termed him as part-time politician who occasionally comes out with vindictive politics.