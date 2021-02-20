Nation Politics 20 Feb 2021 As Jagan reigns supr ...
Nation, Politics
Sriram Karri
Sriram Karri is the author of the bestselling, MAN Asian Literary Prize longlisted novel, Autobiography of a Mad Nation

As Jagan reigns supreme, Naidu's hubris meets its comeuppance

Published Feb 20, 2021, 4:57 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2021, 4:57 am IST
More than four out of five panchayats in Kuppam now fly the flag of the YSRC, a feat unparalleled in the state’s history
Even in Naidu’s stronghold and fortress of Kuppam, a bastion he could hold even against the onslaught of late Dr Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy, has crumbled after over 30 years. (Photo: DC)
 Even in Naidu’s stronghold and fortress of Kuppam, a bastion he could hold even against the onslaught of late Dr Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy, has crumbled after over 30 years. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: A long spell of a confrontational stalemate in Andhra Pradesh, featuring the YSR Congress government led by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the State Election Commission led by the commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, invariably ending in court, has finally found a thaw.

People of the state, who were watching with bated breath the visceral antagonism — personal and bitter — were finally given an opportunity to speak. They spoke. And how!

 

The people of Andhra Pradesh, taking an unforgiving view of Chandrababu Naidu's shenanigans, tired of his obstructionism and backroom manoeuvring, have all but wiped out the Telugu Desam from the map of political relevance in the state.

Even in Naidu’s stronghold and fortress of Kuppam, a bastion he could hold even against the onslaught of late Dr Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy, has crumbled after over 30 years. More than four out of five panchayats in Kuppam now fly the flag of the YSRC, a feat unparalleled in the state’s history.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy, the young Chief Minister, has trumped over the machinations of his snollygoster senior. The TD’s rout is so complete, its burial by people into the dust so undoubted that it is easy to say that Naidu’s hubris and perpetual opportunism have all but killed the party he stole from his father-in-law and founder late N.T. Rama Rao.

If the TD looks like it is still alive, and hardly it is, it is because nature abhors a vacuum and the YSRC needs some semblance of an Opposition, however moribund. Naidu, who, in his delusional calculations, wanted to simultaneously trounce the trio of enemies — Narendra Modi, K. Chandrashekar Rao and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy — is now left with dust for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

 

Led by wrong strategies conceived by himself, carved by his personal insecurities and inability to smell the coffee, Naidu, who like Gandhari from the Mahabharata, voluntary blindfolded himself to everything except caste and unfair gains, blinded by mammonism, lust for power and money, and an inability to resist the lure to bequeath the throne to his undeserving son, Nara Lokesh, who has never won an election involving common people, still alone in vain glory today of a legacy he could never create.

The BJP, which is watching with the appetite of a piranha, will move in swiftly, like it has in neighbouring Telangana state. It does not have to worry because it will hardly be fighting with the YSRC this term, but, instead, will only have to devour the flesh off the bones of a carcass that the TD has now become.

 

For Naidu, a vainglorious man used to boasting that he will spin the wheel of politics, to be left with a bicycle without a wheel is hardly the fate he would have imagined, even three years ago. The decline will now get swift.

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s welfare politics have created for the young Chief Minister public goodwill of astronomical proportions. Even if he completely fails on the development front, creating jobs or inveigling investments, and most likely he will, he is going to retain the pole position for bagging another term in power.

 

Naidu, who already looks desolate and lonely, will find the last of his lieutenants deserting him and his party, hardly keen to remain on a yellow Titanic. The BJP's recruitment will continue, even as Jagan Mohan Reddy will watch the traffic jam on the one-sided street with sangfroid disdain and characteristic nonchalance.

None, except the most die-hard supporters or the wooly-eyed of Naidu’s supporters, or members at the core of his cabal, will fancy his chances in an election over eight years from now, or believe Nara Lokesh can do a Jagan on AP politics.

 

Naidu may rue his fate in his solitude, or cutting his loses pragmatically, merge the TD with the BJP, make peace with Narendra Modi and Amit Shah with the humility of repentance, and save his people and give himself a chance to be part of a battle against his Telugu rivals — Chandrashekar Rao in Telangana state and Jagan Mohan Reddy in AP — on the winning side.

In either case, NTR will be smiling in his grave. All debts will be paid soon.

...
Tags: ap gram panchayat polls, ysrc, tdp, jagan, chandra babu naidu, andhra pradesh gram panchayat polls, bjp, kuppam elections, gram panchayat elections
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The comprehensive design will cover the entire area within the outer ring road (ORR) limits, and the project would be amalgamation of the Kirloskar and Voyants committee recommendations. (Photo: DC)

GHMC to ‘redesign’ city nala network

The Chief Minister, along with ministers Vellampalli Srinivas, Kurasala Kannababu, Pinepe Viswaroop, Chelluboyina Venugopal Krishna and Kakinada MP Vanga Gita dragged the chariot as a mark of consecration. (Photo: Twitter@AndhraPradeshCM)

Jagan consecrates new chariot at Antarvedi Temple

The group is aiming to bring change in people’s lives as well in the lifestyle of women farmers, helping them have good health and wealth, and this will also strengthen them with education and skills training. — By arrangement

Women farmers roped in to produce millets, make it part of diet

Lokesh said a case should be filed against YSRC leaders for their “show of disrespect to God by illegally transporting these laddus in a ration delivery vehicle. — DC Image

Lokesh demands action on YSRC for distributing Tirumala laddus to voters



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Assembly polls in Pondy, Tamil Nadu will be held simultaneously: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (Representational Image/PTI)

Delhi riots: Court rejects Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita's bail plea

Devangana Kalita (Image source: Twitter@UdayKr_Bhumihar)

'Metroman' E Sreedharan to join BJP, says party's Kerala unit chief K Surendran

E Sreedharan. (PTI)

Indian govt expresses 'displeasure' over Twitter's delay in withholding accounts

A screen capture of one of the accounts that Twitter withheld (Image source: Twitter)

The right to protest cannot be anytime, anywhere: SC

Observing that democracy and dissent go hand in hand, the apex court had said constitutional scheme comes with the right to protest and express dissent, but with an obligation towards certain duties. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham