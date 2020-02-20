Nation Politics 20 Feb 2020 Karnataka BJP MLAs r ...
Karnataka BJP MLAs resent B S Vijayendra's role in Daddy's admin

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | B ARAVINDA SHETTY
Published Feb 20, 2020, 8:44 pm IST
Updated Feb 20, 2020, 8:44 pm IST
Dissidence brewing in the ruling party in Karnataka over Yediyurappa's family meddling in governance
Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa being greeted by MLAs as he walks into the Assembly in Bengaluru on February. (PTI)
Bengaluru: Disgruntled MLAs of the Karnataka BJP have decided to meet during the budget session of the legislature, which starts in the first week of March, if chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa and the party leadership fail to resolve their grievances.

These MLAs are upset over the growing interference of family members of the Yediyurappa’s family, especially his son B S Vijayendra, who is the BJP Yuva Morcha general secretary. He is allegedly meddling in the administration including transfers and approval of tenders for developmental projects in their constituencies. Some legislators told Deccan Chronicle that the Yediyurappa family members were not allowing them to choose contractors of their choice for such projects nor allowing them to appoint officers they want in their constituencies.

 

One BJP MLA said, “Our leader (Yediyurappa) has not learnt any lessons from the past.”

This was a reference to Yediyurappa’s previous stint in office when his family interfered in the administration which led to him going to jail in land-related corruption cases in 2011.

“It is quite embarrassing for us to stand before family members of the CM to get our work done. We have not been getting financial assistance for our constituencies either,” said the MLA, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

In fact BJP MLAs have complained to the state party leadership about the family interference but the top brass have not yet rendered any advice to the CM in this regard, said sources. Meanwhile, BJP MLAs individually met party national organizing secretary B.L. Santhosh who camped at the party office for two days.

In another interesting development, disgruntled MLA from Hukkeri constituency, Umesh Katti met JD(S) leader and former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday evening. Sources interpreted this as a ploy by Katti to exert pressure on Yediyurappa to induct him into the cabinet.

