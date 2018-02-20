Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu: Eat beef but why celebrate it?

Mumbai: Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday ruffled many a feathers after he raised the issues of ‘beef ban’ and ‘kissing’ in the country, saying one can eat beef or kiss if he or she wants, but why have an extravaganza and festival for the same.

“You want to eat beef, then eat. Why festival? Similarly, a ‘Kiss Festival’, if you wish to kiss why do you need a festival or anyone’s permission for it,” Mr Naidu said, while addressing at the platinum jubilee celebration of Matunga-based R.A. Podar College of Commerce and Economics on Monday.

Mr Naidu also spoke about issue on freedom of speech. According to the V-P, freedom of speech also needs some regulation to protect the rights of others. He said that of the 700-odd universities in the country, only ‘few have problems’. “Dissent is agreeable, but disintegration cannot be allowed. This should be understood by one and all,” he said, while referring to the recent slogans advocating India’s disintegration which were allegedly shouted by some students at the Jawarharlal Nehru University, Delhi.