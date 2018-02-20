This time make BJP win: Narendra Modi in Karnataka

Mysuru: Launching a frontal attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress government in the CM's hometown, Mysuru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who interspersed his speech with Kannada phrases, asked the massive crowd present at a BJP rally if they did not want a respite from corruption, discrimination and whether they did not want development either.

Addressing a 40,000 plus gathering of people from Mysuru, Kodagu, Mandya Chamarajnagar and Hassan at the Maharaja College grounds, PM Modi said: "When I dubbed the state government a '10 percent commission' government at a rally in Bengaluru, I received several messages, saying that it (the commission) was more than that. So do you want a government involved in commission business or a government of the BJP with a mission to develop the state?”

“A leader elected from this good land is indulging in the sin of dividing society. They are not ashamed to be corrupt. Development is not their priority. They lie loudly. They are concerned about securing their chair and pleasing Congress leaders in Delhi.” He concluded his speech with an appeal - Ee baari BJP gellisi (This time make BJP win.)” Mr Modi began his speech in Kannada saying nanna preethiya bandhu baginiyarige nanna namaskaragalu. (My dear brothers, my heartfelt namaskar.) Attacking the Congress party, he said, “Unlike in the Congress where one family ruled the entire country for many years, India is our family. The BJP wants to develop India. Wherever there is a Congress government, it functions like a road hump decreasing the pace of development.”

“The Congress ruled for so many years after independence, yet the dreams of leaders who fought for India remain unfulfilled,” he said, adding “there were not many media organisations and NGO to question them then. Four crore families in India still live in the 18th century without electricity. Do you still want to trust the promises of the Congress? When I dubbed the state government a ‘10 percent commission’ government at a rally in Bengaluru, I received several messages, saying that it (the commission) was more than that. So do you want a government involved in commission business or a government of the BJP with a mission to develop the state?"

“By 2022, when India completes 75 years of Independence, it is our duty to ensure every family has a home. But will the Congress government in the state allow this to happen? We wish to ensure merit based employment, our youth are confident and self sustained. Unfortunately a mother has to sell her jewellery, pledge her land to pay bribes. Don’t you want a respite from corruption? If you take a small bowl, you will get small amount of Ganga jal, the bigger it is, the larger the amount. So if you want more development, choose the BJP. Youth do not want a government which loots. We wish to give you a government with a mission,” he said.