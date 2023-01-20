  
Nation, Politics

YSRC treats Opposition's criticism and insults as blessings

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 20, 2023, 7:54 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2023, 7:54 am IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo: Twitter)
VIJAYAWADA: Forest Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy inaugurated the new office of the state forest department, Aranya Bhavan, in Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, the minister said he was happy to start the new building of the forest department in Mangalagiri. In the coming days, the Forestry Department should come closer to the people and improve its performance.

Reddy said, “Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan are criticising Jagan’s rule as a dictator's regime as they are unable to digest public support to the CM. But, we will take their criticism and insults as blessings.”

“I have never seen such good governance in the state in my fifty years of political life. Jagan Reddy will become the chief minister again with the support of the people in future elections.”

Minister Reddy severely objected to the “filthy” language used against the CM by TD leader Ayyanna Patrudu and said the people would teach a befitting lesson to him.

The minister held a review meeting with the forest department officials and directed them to immediately prepare the DPRs for further development of Visakhapatnam and Tirupati zoo parks. He said the government was appointing special directors for the Tirupati and Visakha zoos and necessary steps should be taken under their direction.

He instructed the officials to provide new animals in the zoo parks as part of the exchange programme and take necessary permissions from the central zoo authority.

He said the quality of food provided to the animals in the zoo should be of good quality. “The experts of the veterinary university colleges can monitor this. The system of adopting animals is already in operation. Industries and companies around Visakhapatnam and Tirupati should be encouraged to do this.”

A meeting should be arranged with the industries for this purpose. Such companies' advertisements in zoos would also generate income, he stressed.

