Nation, Politics

Nadda to launch BJP's 'Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra' in poll-bound Karnataka

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 20, 2023, 1:03 pm IST
Updated Jan 20, 2023, 1:03 pm IST
  BJP National President JP Nadda addresses during a public meeting at Bethuadahari, in Nadia district. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will flag off the nine-day state-wide Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra from Vijayapura in poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday, the party said.

With Assembly elections due in the state in about four months, the BJP has intensified its poll campaign by launching the nine-day public outreach programme from Vijayapura.

The campaign is being launched two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Yadgir and Kalaburagi where he kickstarted irrigation, drinking water and highway projects and distribution of Hakku Patras (land title deeds) to the nomadic tribe Lambanis.

Nadda will reach Kalaburagi by a special flight on Saturday morning and reach the Gnana Yogashrama at Vijayapura and offer tributes to Sri Siddheshwara Mahaswamiji, who passed away recently, the state BJP media cell in-charge Karunakara Khasle said in a statement.

The BJP president will then proceed to Nagathana Assembly constituency to flag off the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra, which will go on till January 29.

According to party sources, the Yatra will involve door-to-door campaign and BJP membership drive and strengthen the party base at the booth level.

During the state-wide programme for the next nine days, which will kickstart from Vijayapura, the BJP intends to enroll over one crore new party workers.

"Our party has 39 electoral districts in 312 Mandals across 224 constituencies. There are 58,186 booths spread in Karnataka. This Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra will be launched at a time across the state," the BJP state general secretary and former MLC Siddaraju told PTI.

The BJP's campaign involves five programmes  door-to-door campaign to reach out to two crore people, wall painting with the permission of house-owners, digital wall painting, membership drive and interaction with beneficiaries, he explained.

According to Siddaraju, the door-to-door campaign will also involve pasting stickers on houses and vehicles with the permission of the owner.

The members of the family will be encouraged to become BJP members by giving a missed call to the party's dedicated phone number, he added.

At most places, the party will organise an interaction with beneficiaries of various government schemes.

