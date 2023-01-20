  
Nation, Politics

Kamareddy, Jagtial municipal councils seek new master plans

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 20, 2023, 11:52 pm IST
Updated Jan 21, 2023, 7:56 am IST
We urged the state government to initiate action against the master plan agency and DTCP officials for gross violations in the draft master plan, which caused unrest among the people, Jahnavai (in picture) explained.
KAMAREDDY, JAGTIAL: The Kamareddy and Jagtial municipal councils on Friday unanimously passed resolutions to cancel the draft master plan given the serious objections raised by farmers. Both councils had called for emergency meetings.

The Kamareddy council also sought action against Delhi-based Design Development Forum (DDF) and Ramesh Babu, joint director of the directorate of town and country planning (DTCP) for the alleged changes to the draft master plan.

BRS, BJP and Congress municipal floor leaders Mirza Hafeez Baig, Srikanth Kumar Moturi and Anwar Ahmad Syed, respectively, proposed the draft master plan cancellation and all councillors unanimously supported it.

Speaking to reporters, Kamareddy municipal chairperson Nittu Jahnavi (BRS) said that they had passed a resolution (no.42/407) for a new master plan on March 27, 2021. DDF and Ramesh Babu went against the council’s proposals, which created problems, she said.

People of Kamareddy town and farmers of the merged villages in municipalities had raised objections, she said.

"We urged the state government to initiate action against the master plan agency and DTCP officials for gross violations in the draft master plan, which caused unrest among the people’ Jahnavai explained.

She said some opposition leaders had misled the farmers over the draft master plan.

Municipal vice-chairperson Gaddam Indupriya, and municipal commissioner M. Devender were present.

Meanwhile, municipal special chief secretary Arvind Kumar said that the process to go about the Kamareddy master plan had been suspended. He conducted a meeting with district collector Jitesh V. Patil, additional collector (local bodies) Venkatesh Dhotre, municipal commissioner M. Devender and discussed the objections to the draft master plan.

Arvind Kumar said that a new master plan will be prepared after consulting all stakeholders. There is no proposal of land acquisition in the draft master plan, he said. Construction of roads on agriculture lands will be taken up cautiously, he said.

The Jagtial municipal council passed a unanimous resolution against the draft notification issued regarding the implementation of the master plan. It urged the state government to prepare a fresh plan excluding villages from the master plan.

The general body met under the leadership of municipal chairperson B. Shravani and local MLA Sanjay Kumar.

It may be recalled that under immense pressure from farmers, welfare minister Koppula Eshwar on Thursday announced that all the villages, which were included in the master plan, will be removed and that  the draft notification stood  suspended.

The villagers of Narsingapur, Thimmapur, Kandlapally, Tippannapet, Mothe, Ambaripet, Tharoor, Hasnabad and Lingampet had formed a joint action committee and protested against the draft master plan to protect their agriculture lands and villages.

...
Tags: kamareddy jagtial municipal councils, jagtial draft master plan, delhi-based design development forum (ddf)
Location: India, Telangana, jangaon


