Nation, Politics

Judicial probe starts into Kandukur, Guntur stampedes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 20, 2023, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Jan 21, 2023, 1:02 am IST
 Joint-collector Kurmanath, district SP Vijaya Rao and other police officials accompanied the inquiry committee. They explained to Justice Seshasayana Reddy how the stampede unfolded. The committee also made inquiries with relatives of the victims. — ANI File Image

VIJAYAWADA: The Justice Seshasayana Reddy Inquiry Commission on Friday inspected the location and canal in Kandukur of Nellore district, where eight people had died on December 28 in a stampede at the public meeting addressed by Opposition leader and TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Another stampede followed in Guntur, wherein three persons died. The state government ordered a judicial inquiry into the successive stampedes in which a total 11 persons had died. Both the stampedes occurred at TD chief’s meetings. The government later named Justice B. Seshasayana Reddy as the judge who will conduct an inquiry and determine what caused the stampedes. The commission will also suggest measures to avoid such tragedies.

Assisted by officials, the inquiry commission examined the scene of the stampede near NTR Circle in Kandukur. The commission also inspected the drainage canal into which people fell following the stampede, which led to eight deaths.

TD leaders immediately rushed the injured to a hospital. Doctors tried hard but could not save the victims. Chandrababu Naidu had stopped his speech, asking people to remain at the venue, while he went to the hospital where the victims of stampede had been taken. Naidu then returned and continued his speech. This act of the opposition leader has been criticised by many people.

Joint-collector Kurmanath, district SP Vijaya Rao and other police officials accompanied the inquiry committee. They explained to Justice Seshasayana Reddy how the stampede unfolded. The committee also made inquiries with relatives of the victims.

Earlier on Thursday, the judge similarly conducted an inquiry at Guntur. There, the stampede occurred while saris and essential commodities were being distributed as Sankranti Kanuka by the Telugu Desam.

After completing its inquiry, the committee is expected to submit its report to the state government, along with recommendations to avoid such incidents.

