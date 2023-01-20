  
Nation, Politics

125-ft tall Ambedkar bronze statue, Smriti Vanam to be unveiled in AP on April 13

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Jan 20, 2023, 11:52 pm IST
Updated Jan 21, 2023, 1:59 am IST
Officials told the CM (in picture) that the casting of the statue would be done by March 31. Jagan said the progress of the works should be monitored by a committee. — Twitter
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has advised officials to form a high-level committee to monitor progress of the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Smriti Vanam works, taken up for Rs 268 crore at Swaraj Maidan here.

"Expedite the works to ensure the Ambedkar statue inauguration is done on April 14," the Chief Minister has told the officials at a review meeting he held at the CM’s Camp Office on Friday.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the statue, to be made with 352 metric tonnes of steel and 112 metric tonnes of brass, would be installed on an 81-eet pedestal, taking the installation’s total length to 206ft. Jagan said he wants the statue to be unveiled on Ambedkar Jayanti, which is celebrated as Equality Day.

The Rs 268-crore worth Smriti Vanam Project will have ground plus two floors in the pedestal part besides a 2,000-seat-capacity convention centre with spacious parking facilities.

Officials told the CM that the casting of the statue would be done by March 31. Jagan said the progress of the works should be monitored by a committee.

The statue would be shifted to the project site by January 31. The beautification works at the project site and also on all roads leading to it are in full swing.

 Social welfare minister Merugu Nagarjuna, education minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy, Special CS (municipal administration and urban development) Srilakshmi, principal secretary (BC and SC welfare) Jayalakshmi, NTR district collector Dilli Rao, APIIC VC and MD G. Srujana were among those present.

...
