Special status will help Andhra Pradesh: Jagan to Shah

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday night and discussed various issues related to the state.

According to reports received here, the CM explained the progress of the Polavaram project and reminded the Centre about the pending funds

for allocation to Andhra Pradesh.

He also raised issues related to the AP Reorganisation Act and brought up the issue of shifting of the High Court to Kurnool as part of the YSRC government’s decentralisation plan.

The Chief Minister sought special status for AP. He said that it is very necessary for a financially challenged state. New industries will come and

jobs will be created, the CM said.