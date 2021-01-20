Nation Politics 20 Jan 2021 Special status will ...
Nation, Politics

Special status will help Andhra Pradesh: Jagan to Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 20, 2021, 1:33 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2021, 1:37 am IST
CM explained the progress of the Polavaram project and reminded the Centre about the pending funds for allocation to Andhra Pradesh
The Chief Minister sought special status for AP. He said that it is very necessary for a financially challenged state. New industries will come and jobs will be created, the CM said. (DC File Photo)
 The Chief Minister sought special status for AP. He said that it is very necessary for a financially challenged state. New industries will come and jobs will be created, the CM said. (DC File Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday night and discussed various issues related to the state.

According to reports received here, the CM explained the progress of the Polavaram project and reminded the Centre about the pending funds
for allocation to Andhra Pradesh.

 

He also raised issues related to the AP Reorganisation Act and brought up the issue of shifting of the High Court to Kurnool as part of the YSRC government’s decentralisation plan.

The Chief Minister sought special status for AP. He said that it is very necessary for a financially challenged state. New industries will come and
jobs will be created, the CM said.

...
Tags: jagan meets amit shah, ap special status, high court to kurnool, polavaram status to shah
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Naidu said a normally peaceful Chittoor and Nellore districts were also witnessing attacks and atrocities. — DC Image

Decline of YSRC would start with Tirupati bypoll: Chandrababu Naidu

The committee members came under sharp criticism by the protesting farmers and the Opposition for publicly supporting the new laws. (Photo:PTI)

Farm reforms much-needed, repeal won’t help: SC panel

The forest department has proposed three underpasses or bridges at identified places for smooth passage of tigers on NH-363 and also at the railway track in Komaram Bheem Asifabad (KBA) and Mancherial districts. — PTI

NH-363, railway track act as impediments for passage of tigers into Kawal Reserve

The minister emphasised that every two-wheeler rider should wear a helmet and those riding four-wheelers seat belt. — DC Image

Puvvada launches 32nd National Safety Month



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘World pharmacy’ India invited to UK’s G-7 meet

India is not a member of the G-7 bloc that comprises seven countries -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States --termed as seven of the “largest” advanced economies in the world, but the G-7 host nation can invite other nations as guests to the summit. (Representative Photo:AFP)

Lone BJP MLA in Kerala supports Assembly resolution against farm laws

BJP MLA O. Rajagopal (Photo credit: Facebook)

Didi to contest from Nandigram, Adhikari vows to defeat her

In her first visit to Mr Adhikari's home turf after his induction to the BJP, the West Bengal chief minister also declared that she would also try to contest from her home constituency Bhowanipore. (Photo:PTI)

YSR regime to reconstruct temples razed by Chandrababu Naidu government

Minister Srinivas alleged that TD president and then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had no faith in God and did not respect Hindu religion. (Photo:ANI)

Andhra Pradesh NGOs retort to SEC’s poll plan

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagada Ramesh Kumar. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham