Puvvada launches 32nd National Safety Month

HYDERABAD: Transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said road safety is quite important, as it saves lives and controls accidents.

He was speaking to media on Tuesday after launching the 32nd National Safety Month programme, apart from releasing the banner and brochure on the occasion. Puvvada underlined: "The state government is keen on increasing awareness among public on road safety for controlling accidents. Public travelling on road should adhere to these guidelines, apart from being alert while driving.”

The minister emphasised that every two-wheeler rider should wear a helmet and those riding four-wheelers seat belt. Drinking alcohol must be strictly avoided. He felt public is being careful as compared to last year because the number of accidents have decreased.

IT minister K. Taraka Rama Rao arranging for 100 ambulances under “Gift a Smile” programme has also helped in reducing fatalities, Puvvada remarked. He assured that an international driving school will be available within a short period.

Emphasising on the slogan “Sadak Suraksha, Jeevan Raksha,” the minister lauded the transport department for getting the national level award on safe driving campaign.

Those who participated in the event included transport commissioner M. R. M. Rao, joint commissioners Mamatha Prasad and Panduranga Naik, and deputy commissioner (Vigilance) Papa Rao.