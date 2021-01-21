MLA instigating CI against me, alleges DCCB director

Lakkineni Surender said that Yellandu MLA Haripriya’s husband is harassing him through the circle inspector of Tekulapalli. (Image: telanganadata.news)

KOTHAGUDEM: DCCB director and Bethampudi primary agricultural cooperative society chairman Lakkineni Surender on Wednesday alleged that he was being constantly harassed by police, particularly by the circle inspector of Tekulapalli police station.

“There is no democracy in Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). It should check and penalize cops who are working as stooges of some ruling party legislators. The government and superintendent of police of Bhadradri district should take action against all such cops”, he said.

He said that Yellandu MLA Haripriya’s husband is harassing him through the circle inspector of Tekulapalli.

“I will take a decision on changing party from TRS if the high command does not take any decision. Assembly segments were made power centres of ruling party MLAs and they are dictating terms”, he said.