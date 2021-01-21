Nation Crime 20 Jan 2021 MLA instigating CI a ...
Nation, Crime

MLA instigating CI against me, alleges DCCB director

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 21, 2021, 12:17 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2021, 12:17 am IST
He said that Yellandu MLA Haripriya’s husband is harassing him through the circle inspector of Tekulapalli
Lakkineni Surender said that Yellandu MLA Haripriya’s husband is harassing him through the circle inspector of Tekulapalli. (Image: telanganadata.news)
  Lakkineni Surender said that Yellandu MLA Haripriya’s husband is harassing him through the circle inspector of Tekulapalli. (Image: telanganadata.news)

KOTHAGUDEM: DCCB director and Bethampudi primary agricultural cooperative society chairman Lakkineni Surender on Wednesday alleged that he was being constantly harassed by police, particularly by the circle inspector of Tekulapalli police station.

“There is no democracy in Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). It should check and penalize cops who are working as stooges of some ruling party legislators. The government and superintendent of police of Bhadradri district should take action against all such cops”, he said.

 

He said that Yellandu MLA Haripriya’s husband is harassing him through the circle inspector of Tekulapalli.

“I will take a decision on changing party from TRS if the high command does not take any decision. Assembly segments were made power centres of ruling party MLAs and they are dictating terms”, he said.

...
Tags: kothagudem dccb director lakkineni surender, tekulapalli ci harassing lakkineni, lakkineni likely to quit trs party, bhadradri kothagudem dccb director lakkineni surender
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The court also turned down a plea by the attorney-general and solicitor-general to keep the application pending and consider it on January 25 depending on the situation. (Photo:PTI)

Supreme Court won’t restrain kisan tractor rally

According to the Nirmal district medical and health officer Dr Dhanraj, the man died of cardiac arrest and the death was not related to Covid-19 vaccination. He said details on the cause of death could be determined only after conducting a post-mortem examination of the body. (Representative Image: AFP)

Man dies after jab in Telangana, state says no link

The farmers’ leaders also raised the issue of NIA notices being served to some farmers, alleging it was being done just to harass those supporting the agitation, on which the government representatives said they would look into the matter. (Photo:PTI)

Centre offers to freeze farm laws

The court said that in the absence of any allegation to constitute criminal conspiracy, the proceedings against the petitioners for the offence punishable under Section 120 B were liable to be quashed. (File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh HC quashes part of FIR against three Dalit farmers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

AP forms religious tolerance panels at state, district levels to restore peace

Das said both state-level and district-level committees would meet whenever any breach of religious amity occurred, in order to initiate measures and curb recurrence of such incidents. (DC Photo: Narayana Rao)

Gangs using street children for begging on rise in Nizamabad

Rescued children are handed over to their parents, if their origin is traced and counseling would be done, police said. (Representational image)

Villagers waylay officials, no halt to child marriage in Warangal

Officials argue with villagers of Tallakunta thanda in Warangal Rural district but leave the place without being able to halt the marriage. — DC Image

Child marriage averted in time by officials in Warangal

A 14-year-old girl was scheduled to be married at 3 am on Sunday. (Representational Image: PTI)

Cops, forest officials zero in on red sanders smugglers

Combing in the woods is carried out by 12 special party police forces. — Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham