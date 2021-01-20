Jagan’s stress on livelihood improvement for poor, personal needs next

Officials must encourage beneficiaries in investing the money the government provided them in ways as to improve their livelihood rather than spending it on their personal needs, he said. (DC Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to give top priority to Jagananna Thodu, YSR Cheyutha and YSR Bhima welfare schemes by completing the loan sanctioning process by March-end.

The chief minister sought to reach benefits of the Cheyutha scheme to more people via the second phase. He asked officials to concentrate on extending help to the poor for their income generation via initiation of self-employment programmes.

During a review meeting on YSR Cheyutha, YSR Aasara and Jagananna Thodu schemes, the CM asked officials to focus attention on the selection of beneficiaries for employment- creation programmes under the YSR Cheyutha scheme. “Do so by resort to best practices and ensure coverage of more people in the second tranche.” Officials must encourage beneficiaries in investing the money the government provided them in ways as to improve their livelihood rather than spending it on their personal needs, he said.

Jagan directed the officials to help provide animal feed and medicines for beneficiaries of the Jeevakranti scheme upon placing orders through Rythu Bharosa Kendras and look into the possibility of geo-tagging along with the unique ID number for the cattle supplied under the scheme.

He said even if the beneficiaries wanted to sell the cattle, it should be done through RBKs.

The CM asked officials to maintain the complete health records of the cattle and ensure reaching all services to them from ‘feed to sale’ in RBKs across the state.

The authorities have proposed to fill the vacant posts of veterinary surgeons in the department of animal husbandry and set up a new toll-free number for treating cattle. The CM approved the proposals and told officials to revamp the veterinary hospitals in ways similar to the Nadu-Nedu scheme.

Discussing the YSR Cheyutha scheme, Jagan stressed on officials monitoring the scheme by ascertaining the steps required for its implementation in a more transparent manner and ensuring positive impact by way of transforming the beneficiaries' lives.

The CM asked officials to reach the benefits of the scheme to all the eligible by weeding out the ineligible. He asked banks to extend loans for eligible beneficiaries of the Jagananna Thodu scheme. The CM also stressed on setting up of more retail shops with government aid and told officials to tag the Cheyutha beneficiaries to the top companies in their respective field.

As for the YSR Bhima scheme, Jagan directed officials to accelerate the selection process for beneficiaries of the insurance scheme by coordinating with bankers and making sure the benefit reached all the eligible. He asked officials to review the implementation of YSR Bhima on a fortnightly basis.

AP AMUL PROJECT: Officials briefed the CM on the AP Amul project, which is currently being implemented in three districts -- Prakasam, Chittoor and Kadapa. The officials said the project will be extended to Guntur and West Godavari districts in the first week of February and to other districts across the state by March 31, 2022.

Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Seediri Appalaraju, special chief secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, principal secretary for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, AP Dairy Development Cooperative Federation MD A. Babu, special commissioner for Labour Department G Rekharani and other officials were present at the review meeting.