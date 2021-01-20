Nation Politics 20 Jan 2021 Deeksha held, ruckus ...
Nation, Politics

Deeksha held, ruckus between TD, YSRC at Gollapudi, Uma detained

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 20, 2021, 1:02 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2021, 1:29 am IST
Uma objected to the 'foul' language used by Nani and said that such language was unbecoming of a minister
TD chief Chandrababu Naidu and the party president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu objected to the forcible detention of Uma. — DC Image
 TD chief Chandrababu Naidu and the party president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu objected to the forcible detention of Uma. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed for a while at Gollapudi amid the Deeksha protest by former minister and Telugu Desam leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao. Police swung into action and detained the TD leader and his supporters as YSRC men too came in strength to confront the TD leader.

Notably, state minister for civil supplies Kodali Venkateswara Rao alias Nani had challenged Umamaheswara Rao for a debate on the corruption and scams of the earlier TD government and on the TD election manifesto. Accepting the challenge, Uma tried to hold a protest Deeksha and challenged the ruling YSRC to stop him from the Deeksha.

 

The police imposed a ban order in the area under Section 144 and denied permission to TD leaders including Uma to hold the Deeksha.

Uma, wearing a mask and covering his face with a cap, came to Gollapudi and tried to garland the statue of NTR. Police stopped Uma when he was climbing the stairs to garland the statue while the TD cadres raised slogans.

Gannavaram MLA Vallbhaneni Vamsi who was distancing from TD rushed to Gollapudi with his supporters and started a retaliatory protest against Uma. The supporters of the two leaders engaged in a heated argument. Police immediately detained Uma and his supporters. 

 

While the police tried to shift Uma to Ibrahimpatnam police station, the TD cadres resisted this. Then he was moved to Pamidimukkala police station and released from there in the evening.

Uma objected to the “foul” language used by Nani and said that such language was unbecoming of a minister. He tried to conduct only a peaceful Deeksha but the police restrained him on advice from the minister, he said and added that the TD would continue its fight against the “corruption” of the YSRC government.

TD chief Chandrababu Naidu and the party president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu objected to the forcible detention of Uma and condemned the attacks by the YSRC on TD cadres at Gollapudi.

 

Gannavaram MLA Vamsi said YSRC had accepted the challenge of Uma and hence they reached Gollapudi to speak out about the corruption and scams of the previous TD government. He stressed that the YSRC men did not come to create any ruckus but the TD leaders were bent on creating a law and order problem. “Chandrababu Naidu, Uma and other TD leaders have lost their mental balance,” he said.

...
Tags: devineni umamaheswawar rao, devineni uma deeksha, devineni uma deeksha protest, vallabhaneni vamsi, police shift uma to police station, devineni protests against foul language by nani


Latest From Nation

Naidu said a normally peaceful Chittoor and Nellore districts were also witnessing attacks and atrocities. — DC Image

Decline of YSRC would start with Tirupati bypoll: Chandrababu Naidu

The Chief Minister sought special status for AP. He said that it is very necessary for a financially challenged state. New industries will come and jobs will be created, the CM said. (DC File Photo)

Special status will help Andhra Pradesh: Jagan to Shah

The committee members came under sharp criticism by the protesting farmers and the Opposition for publicly supporting the new laws. (Photo:PTI)

Farm reforms much-needed, repeal won’t help: SC panel

The forest department has proposed three underpasses or bridges at identified places for smooth passage of tigers on NH-363 and also at the railway track in Komaram Bheem Asifabad (KBA) and Mancherial districts. — PTI

NH-363, railway track act as impediments for passage of tigers into Kawal Reserve



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘World pharmacy’ India invited to UK’s G-7 meet

India is not a member of the G-7 bloc that comprises seven countries -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States --termed as seven of the “largest” advanced economies in the world, but the G-7 host nation can invite other nations as guests to the summit. (Representative Photo:AFP)

Lone BJP MLA in Kerala supports Assembly resolution against farm laws

BJP MLA O. Rajagopal (Photo credit: Facebook)

Didi to contest from Nandigram, Adhikari vows to defeat her

In her first visit to Mr Adhikari's home turf after his induction to the BJP, the West Bengal chief minister also declared that she would also try to contest from her home constituency Bhowanipore. (Photo:PTI)

YSR regime to reconstruct temples razed by Chandrababu Naidu government

Minister Srinivas alleged that TD president and then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had no faith in God and did not respect Hindu religion. (Photo:ANI)

Andhra Pradesh NGOs retort to SEC’s poll plan

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagada Ramesh Kumar. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham