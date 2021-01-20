Decline of YSRC would start with Tirupati bypoll: Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday slammed the YSR Congress Government, saying it has turned Andhra Pradesh into a hub of violence. There, he said, were a series of murders, suicides, suspicious deaths and atrocities.

He said the chief minister and the ministers were not behaving like elected people's representatives but bent on unleashing rowdyism on all sections of the people. “Over 2,000 farmers committed suicide in the last 20 months, some 400 atrocities were committed on women and physical attacks were made at 1,350 places. Over 16 Telugu Desam activists were murdered during this period,” Naidu said.

Addressing a video conference for party leaders in Tirupati parliamentary constituency, Naidu said a normally peaceful Chittoor and Nellore districts were also witnessing attacks and atrocities. “The YSRC leaders have made it a daily ritual to kill people.” He lamented that a ruling party MLA was seen threatening the district SP at a public meeting and another MLA's constant harassment caused a woman MPDO to sit on a protest dharna at midnight in front of a police station.

Alleging that a section of the police was conniving with miscreants, Naidu said criminal gangs were having a field day thanks to the patronage they got from the YSRC. “Jagan has already surpassed 'Sisupala' by committing more than a hundred serious mistakes. The decline of the YSRC would start with the Tirupati bypoll and the TDP victory would bring the YSRC violence to an end in the state as Lord Venkateswara Swamy would never tolerate attacks and violence,” Naidu asserted.

Naidu said the TD 'Dharma Parirakshana Yatra' would be held for 10 days from January 21 in over 700 villages in Tirupati parliamentary segment. “The party cadre should expose the YSRC misdeeds and corruption in the public. Everybody has a duty to protect the sacredness of Tirupati and Tirumala and awareness should be created on the industrialization of Tirupati and Nellore under the TD rule.”