Nation Politics 20 Jan 2021 Decline of YSRC woul ...
Nation, Politics

Decline of YSRC would start with Tirupati bypoll: Chandrababu Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 20, 2021, 2:26 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2021, 2:26 am IST
Naidu said the chief minister and the ministers were not behaving like elected people's representatives but bent on unleashing rowdyism
Naidu said a normally peaceful Chittoor and Nellore districts were also witnessing attacks and atrocities. — DC Image
 Naidu said a normally peaceful Chittoor and Nellore districts were also witnessing attacks and atrocities. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday slammed the YSR Congress Government, saying it has turned Andhra Pradesh into a hub of violence. There, he said, were a series of murders, suicides, suspicious deaths and atrocities.

He said the chief minister and the ministers were not behaving like elected people's representatives but bent on unleashing rowdyism on all sections of the people. “Over 2,000 farmers committed suicide in the last 20 months, some 400 atrocities were committed on women and physical attacks were made at 1,350 places. Over 16 Telugu Desam activists were murdered during this period,” Naidu said.

 

Addressing a video conference for party leaders in Tirupati parliamentary constituency, Naidu said a normally peaceful Chittoor and Nellore districts were also witnessing attacks and atrocities. “The YSRC leaders have made it a daily ritual to kill people.” He lamented that a ruling party MLA was seen threatening the district SP at a public meeting and another MLA's constant harassment caused a woman MPDO to sit on a protest dharna at midnight in front of a police station.

Alleging that a section of the police was conniving with miscreants, Naidu said criminal gangs were having a field day thanks to the patronage they got from the YSRC. “Jagan has already surpassed 'Sisupala' by committing more than a hundred serious mistakes. The decline of the YSRC would start with the Tirupati bypoll and the TDP victory would bring the YSRC violence to an end in the state as Lord Venkateswara Swamy would never tolerate attacks and violence,” Naidu asserted.

 

Naidu said the TD 'Dharma Parirakshana Yatra' would be held for 10 days from January 21 in over 700 villages in Tirupati parliamentary segment. “The party cadre should expose the YSRC misdeeds and corruption in the public. Everybody has a duty to protect the sacredness of Tirupati and Tirumala and awareness should be created on the industrialization of Tirupati and Nellore under the TD rule.”

...
Tags: chandrababu naidu, tirupati bypoll, downfall of ysrc government tirupati bypolls, andhra pradesh farmers died by suicide in last 20 months, td activists murdered, chittoor nellore districts witnessing violence, lord venkateswara swamy, td dharma parirakshana yatra from january 21


Latest From Nation

The Chief Minister sought special status for AP. He said that it is very necessary for a financially challenged state. New industries will come and jobs will be created, the CM said. (DC File Photo)

Special status will help Andhra Pradesh: Jagan to Shah

The committee members came under sharp criticism by the protesting farmers and the Opposition for publicly supporting the new laws. (Photo:PTI)

Farm reforms much-needed, repeal won’t help: SC panel

The forest department has proposed three underpasses or bridges at identified places for smooth passage of tigers on NH-363 and also at the railway track in Komaram Bheem Asifabad (KBA) and Mancherial districts. — PTI

NH-363, railway track act as impediments for passage of tigers into Kawal Reserve

The minister emphasised that every two-wheeler rider should wear a helmet and those riding four-wheelers seat belt. — DC Image

Puvvada launches 32nd National Safety Month



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘World pharmacy’ India invited to UK’s G-7 meet

India is not a member of the G-7 bloc that comprises seven countries -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States --termed as seven of the “largest” advanced economies in the world, but the G-7 host nation can invite other nations as guests to the summit. (Representative Photo:AFP)

Lone BJP MLA in Kerala supports Assembly resolution against farm laws

BJP MLA O. Rajagopal (Photo credit: Facebook)

Didi to contest from Nandigram, Adhikari vows to defeat her

In her first visit to Mr Adhikari's home turf after his induction to the BJP, the West Bengal chief minister also declared that she would also try to contest from her home constituency Bhowanipore. (Photo:PTI)

YSR regime to reconstruct temples razed by Chandrababu Naidu government

Minister Srinivas alleged that TD president and then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had no faith in God and did not respect Hindu religion. (Photo:ANI)

Andhra Pradesh NGOs retort to SEC’s poll plan

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagada Ramesh Kumar. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham