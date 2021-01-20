Nation Politics 20 Jan 2021 Chief Minister Jagan ...
Nation, Politics

Chief Minister Jagan to launch door delivery of rations today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 20, 2021, 11:42 pm IST
Updated Jan 20, 2021, 11:42 pm IST
Door delivery of rations is part of Jagan’s promise during his 3,648-km-long padayatra
Civil supplies department vehicles parked at AR Grounds. For purpose of door delivery, the state government has distributed 9,260 subsidised vehicles to eligible unemployed youth, incurring a cost of Rs. 539 crore. (DC Image)
 Civil supplies department vehicles parked at AR Grounds. For purpose of door delivery, the state government has distributed 9,260 subsidised vehicles to eligible unemployed youth, incurring a cost of Rs. 539 crore. (DC Image)

VIJAYAWADA: In a first of its kind in AP state, YSR Congress government is starting on Thursday door delivery of rations made available under the Public Distribution System. Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally launch 2,500 door delivery vehicles in Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari districts at a function being held at the iconic Benz Circle in Vijayawada on the day.

The scheme will benefit 26,39,363 cardholders throughout the state.
Door delivery of rations is part of Jagan’s promise during his 3,648-km-long padayatra as then opposition leader, when he witnessed the plight of elderly and differently-abled people who had to wait in long queues to get their supplies.

 

The Chief Minister also promised that quality rice will be delivered to cardholders, thereby removing irregularities within the PDS system.

The door-delivery system will cost the state government an additional Rs. 830 crore per annum.

Civil supplies minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao alias Nani said under the Chandrababu Naidu regime, percentage of husk and coloured grains was high in ration supplied to cardholders. But now, they are supplying Swarna variety of rice with zero percent stones and less than one percent of coloured or damaged grains.

 

Nani said quality rice will be distributed in reusable bags at doorsteps by taking the cardholders’ fingerprints. Every bag of rice will be sealed and tagged with a unique code, giving zero scope for adulteration. All mobile vehicles will have a GPS system fitted to track PDS deliveries in real-time. Each vehicle will deliver goods for an average of 18 days per month.

For purpose of door delivery, the state government has distributed 9,260 subsidised vehicles to eligible unemployed youth, incurring a cost of Rs. 539 crore.

The quantum of subsidy is as much as 60 percent subsidy under the Employment Guarantee Scheme of various corporations. The value of each vehicle is Rs 5.81 lakh of which Rs. 3.48 lakh is government subsidy.
ST corporation has subsidised approximately 700 vehicles, SC corporation 2,300, BC corporation 3,800, Minorities corporation 660, and EWEB corporation 1,800 vehicles.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy government has also started offering ration cards to all eligible people across the state in just 10 days from the date of filing their applications under five categories – issuing of new ration card, division of a ration card, adding members to a rice card, removing members from a rice card and surrendering the rice card. In the process, 4,93,422 new ration cards have been issued from June 2020 till date.

...
Tags: ration to be supplied to andhra pradesh beneficiaries in vehicles, door delivery of ration to beneficiaries in andhra pradesh, door delivery of ration to remove irregularities in pds system, ration vehicles to have gps, ration vehicles given at subsidy price to unemployed youth


Latest From Nation

Srinivas Reddy said this was a great opportunity for his family to make a donation and urged all people to make a success of the endeavour. — Facebook

Balineni donates Rs 3 lakh to Ram Mandir construction

Naidu said a normally peaceful Chittoor and Nellore districts were also witnessing attacks and atrocities. — DC Image

Decline of YSRC would start with Tirupati bypoll: Chandrababu Naidu

The Chief Minister sought special status for AP. He said that it is very necessary for a financially challenged state. New industries will come and jobs will be created, the CM said. (DC File Photo)

Special status will help Andhra Pradesh: Jagan to Shah

The committee members came under sharp criticism by the protesting farmers and the Opposition for publicly supporting the new laws. (Photo:PTI)

Farm reforms much-needed, repeal won’t help: SC panel



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

YSR regime to reconstruct temples razed by Chandrababu Naidu government

Minister Srinivas alleged that TD president and then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had no faith in God and did not respect Hindu religion. (Photo:ANI)

Andhra Pradesh forms SIT to probe offences on temples

DGP Gautam Sawang issued a memo constituting the SIT with 16 members including its chief and SP, Krishna district, M. Ravindranath Babu, additional SP, SIB, S. Sridhar, additional SP, CID, and L.V. Srinivasa Rao as members. — DC Image

UoH student union protests against alleged land grab activities on campus

Students of Hyderabad Central University detained by Gachibowli police as they oppose the earth movers clearing the ground for laying road for a gated community allegedly being developed by ruling TRS party leaders on UoH campus. — DC Image

‘World pharmacy’ India invited to UK’s G-7 meet

India is not a member of the G-7 bloc that comprises seven countries -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States --termed as seven of the “largest” advanced economies in the world, but the G-7 host nation can invite other nations as guests to the summit. (Representative Photo:AFP)

Farmers’ R-Day tractor rally on; Supreme Court hearing today

At the Singhu border, where the farmers have been protesting for over 50 days, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said the farmers will hold the rally and hoist the tricolour on their tractors on Outer Ring Road on Republic Day. (Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham