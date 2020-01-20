No Owaisi can stop BJP in 2023 Assembly elections: G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: The BJP will come to power in Telangana in the 2023 Assembly elections, and even if a lakh Owaisis try to stop it, they would not succeed in preventing a BJP candidate from becoming the next chief minister of the state, Union minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy said on Sunday.

Mr Reddy was campaigning for the local body elections in areas in Thukkuguda municipality, where he appealed to people to dethrone the Kalvakuntla and Owaisi families from power if they want the state to truly develop.

The Union minister said that whatever development people are witnessing now was done only by the BJP and the TD, during the Vajpayee regime between 1998 to 2004. He said that the people of Telangana were vexed with the six year regime of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti.

After the formation of Telangana, the Kalvaku-ntla family rule had only benefited Mr Rao, his son who became a minister, his daughter who had enjoyed a stint as an MP for a term, and his neph-ew became Rajya Sabha MP, but people were suffering from the autocratic rule, he said.

Kishan tells people to grill TRS leaders

He requested voters to challenge the pink party representatives, saying, “when TRS leaders came to you to seek votes, ask them about the double-bedroom house, and other promises the TRS made during the previous elections.”

Mr Reddy said that though the Centre was allocating funds for self-help groups, the state government was not extending these loans to eligible groups.

He alleged that the TRS was trying to win in the municipal elections luring voters with money and liquor. He appealed to the voters to vote for the BJP to maintain their self respect and teach a lesson to the Chief Minister.

Mr Reddy promised to have an ESI hospital established in Thukkuguda if BJP wins the municipality.