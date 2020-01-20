Nation Politics 20 Jan 2020 Ministers huffing in ...
Nation, Politics

Ministers huffing in polls to save posts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Jan 20, 2020, 1:12 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2020, 1:12 am IST
The fear factor among ministers is reflecting in the campaign in several ways, most obviously in the spending factor.
K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
 K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: Given the rider from TRS  supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that ministers who cannot win all municipalities in their respective districts would lose their Cabinet berth, state ministers are sweating it out for the victory of TRS candidates in their areas to safeguard their own berths.

The ruling pink party has taken the elections to urban local bodies’ that falls under the Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Malkajgiri, Nalgonda and Bhongir Lok Sabha segments as a matter of high prestige, because it was from here that the opposition parties dented the TRS vision of 16 wins in the last Lok Sabha elections.

 

The ministers, who are in a tizzy and fear of losing their jobs, have unusually but predictably in this case, started touring small wards everyday as any local leader would do to seeking votes from the people in a local body election.

Free flow of money, liquor in local polls
A senior leader of the TRS, on condition of anonymity, said that ministers, particularly senior ministers, who want to handover their political legacy to their kids, are not only afraid of their own future but also of their kids’ future if they lose the job. Such ministers are leaving no stone unturned to save their jobs.

Even TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao held road shows in Siricilla and Vemulawada municipalities, which are under his Sircilla constituency.

The fear factor among ministers is reflecting in the campaign in several ways, most obviously in the spending factor. They are not thinking twice in pumping huge amounts of money and large quantities of liquor to attract voters, particularly those from poorer sections and lower middle class voters in urban segments falling in their respective districts, the senior leader of TRS said.

He conceded that the quantum of money being spent is unheard of for local body polls, and in some wards, ruling party candidates are spending more than Rs 5,000 per each vote, with support from ministers and local ruling party MLAs to ensure
victory.

He further disclosed that the party chief had declared the MLAs who aspiring for a cabinet berth would be suitably rewarded if they succeed in getting victory in all ULBs in their respective constituencies. With this indication coming from the top boss, MLAs are also striving hard for victory of ruling party candidates.

...
Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, trs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A female one-horned rhinoceros, Saraswati, was adopted for a period of a year for Rs 1 lakh. (DC)

People come forward to ‘adopt’ wildlife for cash

Princess Saleha Sultan.

Titular Queen of Bhopal, Saleha Sultan, passes away

Ahead of the municipal election, a person is seen cleaning one of the parks in SCB area.

Parks turn health hazards for Secunderabad Cantonment residents

The rejoinder further claims, “for instance, when the author accuses that PFI members ‘indulge in a series of heinous offences ranging from political murders, hate campaigns, alleged forced conversions, and possession of arms to murderous attacks, among others’, the report doesn’t cite a single example”.

Hyderabad: Not radicals, we follow the Constitution, claims PFI



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
 

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

TikTok reached over 738 million downloads.
 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Delhi Assembly Polls: No school can hike fees under AAP govt, says Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal

Eminent citizens protesting against CAA are Mamata’s dogs: BJP MP

Women display slogans written on their hands with henna, protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Kolkata, Jan. 18, 2020. (AP)

Chandrababu Naidu: Amaravati project true to Sivaramakrishnan report

Chandrababu Naidu and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

As long as Delhi has 'honest govt', no pvt school can arbitrarily hike fees: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Urdu out, Uttarakhand rail signboards to show place names twice in Devanagari script

The names of railway stations in Uttarakhand on platform signboards still appear in Urdu as most of them belong to the period when the state was part of Uttar Pradesh where Urdu is the second official language. (Photo | Superfast1111 - Wikimedia Commons)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham