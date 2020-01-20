Nation Politics 20 Jan 2020 Governor: I won' ...
Governor: I won't let constitutional machinery collapse in Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 20, 2020, 9:30 pm IST
Updated Jan 20, 2020, 9:30 pm IST
State government's explanation on SC petition fails to convince Arif Mohammed Khan
Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan addresses the media at Kerala Bhavan in New Delhi on January 17, 2020. (PTI Photo)
 Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan addresses the media at Kerala Bhavan in New Delhi on January 17, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Monday sent its chief secretary to explain to governor Arif Mohammed Khan why it felt impelled to challenge the new citizenship law brought about by the central government.

Tom Jose spent 20 minutes telling the guv what he was told to tell: that there was no intention on the part of the Pinarayi Vijayan government to keep Khan in the dark.

 

By the end of the day, it was clear the governor was not mollified in the least. “No explanation can satisfy me,” Khan declared to reporters, making it clear he would not remain a “mute spectator” as Pinarayi Vijayan government goes about setting an example to other states in defying New Delhi.

Khan was simply not convinced by what the chief secretary had told him, that the state government had broken no law or convention in filing a suit in the Supreme Court.

“My view is that my approval is needed. They have gone to the Supreme Court without informing me. That is an unlawful act... not legally correct," he said.

While insisting that this was not a “clash of egos nor of any personal differences" with chief minister Pinarayi, Khan said, “Any case that affects relations between the state government and the government of India, it is the duty of the chief minister to submit to the governor.

“An order can be issued only after the submission of the case to the governor," he added.

Then the governor added that as the constitutional head of the state, he would try his best to ensure that the administration of the state and the business of government was transacted strictly in accordance with the rules laid down in the Constitution.

“I will not allow the constitutional machinery to collapse in the state... that cannot be allowed," he said.

