Nation Politics 20 Jan 2020 AP council of minist ...
Nation, Politics

AP council of ministers to deliberate on Amaravati

PTI
Published Jan 20, 2020, 10:11 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2020, 10:11 am IST
All other political parties and citizens at large, are staunchly opposing YSRCP govt’s move to relocate capital from Amaravati to Vizag
Representational image
 Representational image

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Council of Ministers and the Legislature will meet one after the other here on Monday to decide the fate and the future of the state capital.

There is widespread anticipation on what is in store for the state, already suffering from the pangs of bifurcation since 2014, as the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government is firm on carrying out its new plans for “comprehensive, parallel and decentralized development.”

 

All other political parties and citizens at large, however, are staunchly opposing the ruling YSR Congress' move to basically relocate the state capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam, as already indicated by the Chief Minister on the floor of the Assembly on December 17.

How the government is seeking to go ahead with its plans remains a closely-guarded secret but, given any opportunity, the principal opposition Telugu Desam is determined to derail the process by showing its strength in the Legislative Council.

The YSRC may be having a brute majority of 151 in the 175-member Assembly but it's in a woeful minority in the 58-member Council, with its numbers being just nine.

With 28 members, and possible support of BJP and others, the TDP could effectively stallalbeit temporarily any legislation intended to alter the status quo vis--vis the capital.

Wary of this, the government has not let its strategy known so far though indications are that it may bring in a Money Bill to foil the opposition attempts.

But the (draft) Money Bill has to be first approved by the Cabinet and sent to the Governor for clearance before it is tabled in the Assembly, government sources said.

The Cabinet is scheduled to meet at 9 am on Monday while the Assembly will convene for its extended winter session at 11 am.

Interestingly, the meeting of the Assembly Business Advisory Committee is scheduled at 10 am, where the legislative business to be taken up will be finalised.

The Council will meet on January 21 as per the Legislature notification and will sit only for two days whereas the Assembly will have one extra day.

What ministers gave everyone to understand ahead of the session, which is supposed to be a landmark, is that the Legislature will essentially deliberate the report of the High-Powered Committee of ministers and bureaucrats on “decentralised development” and take a call on various related issues, including the location of the state capital.

The HPC relied on the recommendations made by the six-member committee of experts and also the Boston Consulting Group, besides the Sivaramakrishnan Committee, while coming out with its own set of suggestions.

The crux of the recommendations, according to highly-placed sources, was that the state should have “distributed capital functions” with the Secretariat and other government departments operating from Visakhapatnam, Legislature from Amaravati and High Court from Kurnool.

The recommendations of these committees are clearly in line with what the Chief Minister announced in the Assembly on December 17.

But how to go about the business, given the possible legal and technical implications, is what is said to be worrying the rulers.

The Chief Minister conferred with select ministers and bureaucrats here on Sunday and discussed the government's strategy, particularly on overcoming the opposition in the Legislative Council.

“The opposition could at best delay the process but not fully stop it,” was the counsel offered but there has been no conclusive opinion on what could eventually happen in a court of law, as already a set of petitions are pending on the capital issue.

...
Tags: ys jagan mohan, amaravati
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Related Stories

Chandrababu Naidu: Amaravati project true to Sivaramakrishnan report

Latest From Nation

A female one-horned rhinoceros, Saraswati, was adopted for a period of a year for Rs 1 lakh. (DC)

People come forward to ‘adopt’ wildlife for cash

Princess Saleha Sultan.

Titular Queen of Bhopal, Saleha Sultan, passes away

Ahead of the municipal election, a person is seen cleaning one of the parks in SCB area.

Parks turn health hazards for Secunderabad Cantonment residents

The rejoinder further claims, “for instance, when the author accuses that PFI members ‘indulge in a series of heinous offences ranging from political murders, hate campaigns, alleged forced conversions, and possession of arms to murderous attacks, among others’, the report doesn’t cite a single example”.

Hyderabad: Not radicals, we follow the Constitution, claims PFI



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
 

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

TikTok reached over 738 million downloads.
 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Land-grabbers got TRS ticket: Cong Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy

A Revanth Reddy.

KT Rama Rao is making hollow claims, alleges Uttam Kumar Reddy

Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Campaigning for civic elections ends today

The SEC has asked all candidates, political parties, campaign managers and managers in-charge of electronic media to take note of this and implement it strictly in order to comply with the provisions of the law.

Delhi Assembly Polls: No school can hike fees under AAP govt, says Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal

Eminent citizens protesting against CAA are Mamata’s dogs: BJP MP

Women display slogans written on their hands with henna, protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Kolkata, Jan. 18, 2020. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham